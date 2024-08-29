Guy Lerer, Channel 13 to pay NIS 410,000 in damages to Elazar Stern for defamation, court rules

The Tel Aviv District Court ruled that journalist Guy Lerer, Reshet, and Channel 13 must pay Yesh Atid Member of Knesset Elazar Stern a total of NIS 410,000 in damages, a press release stated on Wednesday.

The court found the defendants liable for defamation in six separate instances where they allegedly misrepresented Stern's handling of sexual harassment complaints.

The court concluded that the defendants failed to provide a valid defense for their publications. According to the ruling, “Significant flaws in the defendants’ journalistic practices led to the conclusion that their publications do not qualify for legal protection.”

The court further emphasized that the impact of these defamatory statements was compounded by their timing, as Stern was a candidate for a prominent public role at the time.

Stern was former prime minister Naftali Bennett's and former foreign minister Yair Lapid's preferred candidate for Jewish Agency chairman. Stern quit the race in October 2021 over his shredding of anonymous complaints submitted against officers when Stern headed the IDF Manpower Directorate. Tel Aviv District Court. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Stern made a comment in a radio interview about an anonymous sexual harassment complaint that was leveled against "R," the incoming head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

The judgment ruled by the Tel Aviv District Court highlighted that “once an unfounded and defamatory publication is made about a person vying for a senior public position, reversing the damage becomes exceedingly difficult.”

Court criticizes defendant's conduct, responsible journalism

The court criticized the defendants for not adhering to standards of responsible journalism, which are designed to serve the public interest by minimizing potential harm through balanced reporting, the statement noted.

In relation to one specific publication, the court expressed disapproval of the defendant's conduct. It noted, “The defendant’s behavior concerning this publication was egregious. Given the undisputed distortion of the complainant’s statements, a responsible media outlet would have been expected to correct the errors, issue an apology, and seek only compensation through legal channels. However, the defendant failed to follow these proper procedures.”

Following the verdict, Elazar Stern released a statement reflecting on the case. “Three years ago, I was compelled to withdraw my candidacy for the crucial role of chairman of the Jewish Agency due to false and defamatory reports by Guy Lerer and his colleagues at Channel 13. These reports severely tarnished my reputation and values by falsely accusing me of ignoring sexual harassment complaints,” Stern said. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Stern wrote of his commitment to addressing sexual harassment, stating, “Throughout my career, I have never overlooked complaints of sexual harassment, which have always been thoroughly investigated. This defamatory campaign caused significant distress to me and my family. I have always supported the need for women to feel empowered to report harassment, and I stand by this principle.”

The court’s decision concluded a lengthy legal battle. Stern expressed his belief in the importance of accountable journalism and called on the media to uphold its role in ensuring public trust, his statement noted. “I urge the media to fulfill its role responsibly and for those wronged to fight for justice. It is crucial for individuals in public service to engage in their roles without fear,” Stern added.

Gil Hoffman and Tal Spungin contributed to this report.