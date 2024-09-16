Police find 60 reptiles stowed in a suitcase on flight from Germany

Police detectives uncovered a suitcase containing some 60 reptiles on an incoming flight from Germany to Israel, the police and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority said in a joint statement on Monday.

The smuggling was thwarted during an undercover operation at Terminal 3 at Ben-Gurion Airport.

Within the suitcase of the suspect, a resident of Israel, were snakes of diverse types stowed in bags.

Officials of the Nature and Parks Authority, along with veterinarians, identified the dozens of snakes.

Police detain suspect

The costs of the reptiles amounted to tens of thousands of shekels, the two organizations added. Dozens of reptiles were uncovered in a suitcase smuggled into Israel. September 16, 2024. (credit: ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

The suspect was detained for interrogation, and the reptiles were transferred to the further care of the Nature and Parks Authority officials.