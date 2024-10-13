Hezbollah fires over 115 projectiles into Israel, 25 IDF soldiers wounded in northern combat

25 IDF soldiers were hospitalized after being wounded in combat in southern Lebanon, Israeli media reported on Sunday. Two were described as seriously wounded, and 23 were moderately or lightly wounded.

17 of the wounded have been brought to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. Four of the wounded were airlifted to the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, and another four were hospitalized at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

These attacks follow Hezbollah's claim on Sunday morning that the terrorist group hit an IDF unit near Zar'it with missiles, including a Burkan missile, and reported a direct hit. Earlier on Sunday, a rocket was fired at Metulla and exploded in an open area.

Barrages towards Israel, some rockets fall inside Lebanon

Over the weekend, including over Yom Kippur, five barrages of dozens of rockets were fired at northern Israel, most of which were intercepted. Fragments from the interceptions damaged several houses, including rockets falling in agricultural areas and inside Lebanese territory.

David Azulai, head of the Metula Local Council, said, "I am glad that the IDF continues to act and expand its operations to other villages, but we must remember that we cannot afford to be complacent. The return to normal life is still far off, and the threat to the towns along the border remains far from being lifted. We hope for calmer and better days ahead." Damage in Israel's North following multiple Hezbollah rocket barrages on September 22, 2024 (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

Additionally, the IDF announced on Sunday afternoon that 115 projectiles were fired by Hezbollah and crossed into Israeli territory.

The IDF struck 240 targets in Gaza and Lebanon over the course of Saturday and Sunday. Among the targets hit were terrorist squads, launchers, military structures, anti-tank positions, and command posts.

In Gaza, soldiers targeted the launcher used for the recent barrage toward the Ashkelon area over the weekend. Troops eliminated several armed terrorists, and in one strike, an Israel Air Force aircraft identified and eliminated an RPG-armed terrorist squad near Israeli soldiers.

The Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.