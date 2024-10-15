Israeli legation to IPU blocks Palestinian clause calling for Israel to withdraw from Gaza, Lebanon

A Knesset delegation to the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) barred a clause submitted by the Palestinian Authority which requested that Israel remove its troops from Gaza and Lebanon and exit the Palestinian territories and east Jerusalem within a year, the Knesset Spokesperson said.

The proposed clause also claimed Israel was breaching international law.

In addition, the clause stated that the Knesset would have to notify the IPU of its implementation.

The effort to halt the motion was a joint effort between Likud MK Dan Illouz and Yesh Atid MK Tsega Melaku, the Knesset noted, adding that the delegation conducted meetings with delegates from various countries in order to persuade them to vote against the clause.

'Full of lies'

"How dare the Palestinian Authority lecture us on international law violations?" MK Dan Illouz stated ahead of the vote. Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the 132nd General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU 132) at Ba Dinh hall in Hanoi March 28, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/KHAM)

He added, "This is the same authority that pays terrorists to murder innocent Jews and brainwashes schoolchildren to hate and kill. Its members refused to condemn the October 7 massacre, when Hamas slaughtered over 1,200 Israelis, including babies. The Palestinian Authority does not want peace; it wants to erase Israel."

"The clause submitted by the Palestinians is full of lies. Israel, unlike its neighbors, respects international law. We are the only democracy in the region committed to the rule of law," Illouz further noted.

On Monday, it was reported the delegation, which was set to combat anti-Israel initiatives, was met with a walkout during their speeches.