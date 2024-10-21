Argentina's Javier Milei visits Nova Exhibition in Buenos Aires as part of October 7 remembrance

Argentina's president, Javier Milei, met with the producers of the "6:29" Nova memorial exhibit in Buenos Aires and expressed his support for Israel, the exhibition organizers announced on Saturday.

"Argentina stands with Israel and will support it," he stated at a meeting with the exhibit producers, Nova survivors, and other members of the community. He further highlighted the importance of the Nova community’s presence in Buenos Aires and encouraged citizens to view the exhibit.

The Buenos Aires installation of the exhibit was the first of its kind in South America.The exhibit features items from the festival and provides details about the tribe of Nova before, during, and after the massacre.

Milei, who has been an outspoken defender of Israel before the start of the conflict on October 7, is not the first high-profile figure to visit the installation. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, toured the Nova exhibit in Los Angeles, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro visited the exhibit in Philadelphia.

Over 300,000 people have visited the Nova Memorial exhibits across North and South America since their introduction to the US. Rows of victims shoes are displayed at the '6:29' exhibit in Buenos Aires. (credit: Courtesy)

'We are putting great effort into remembering our friends and family'

Omri Sassi, a Nova producer, and Reut Feingold, the exhibit's director, incorporated materials in South America that were not included in the exhibit that launched earlier this year in Israel. The Argentina exhibit features survivor testimonies from inside the container. The exhibit includes a memorial room and a passionate appeal to advocate for the hostages.

"The uniqueness of the exhibit lies in the experience it offers to visitors," said Feingold. "The exhibit, built as a multi-layered mosaic, includes authentic testimony videos, remnants of the festival grounds, and a memorial room for the victims. As I promised, we will continue our educational efforts on behalf of the families of the victims and the hostages. I am grateful to my partners in this project and to the public worldwide who are coming in droves to witness it."

"The exhibits are designed to honor the victims, raise resources for survivors, and bring the truth to the world," said Omri Sassi, one of Nova's founders. "We are putting great effort into remembering our friends and family members who were lost in the massacre through the Tribe of Nova Foundation."

In addition to Milei's visit, the French ambassador to Argentina toured the exhibit.

Ticket sales support the Tribe of Nova Foundation, which works to honor the victims, support recovering survivors, and help bereaved families.