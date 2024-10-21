Ministers call for Gaza resettlement during Sukkot rally

Ministers, Members of Knesset from Israel's governing coalition, and settler leaders led a rally on Monday near the Gaza border calling for Israel to resettle the Gaza Strip.

The rally was the culmination of a two-day festival titled "Preparing to Settle in Gaza" and was held at a makeshift camp made up of Sukkot, approximately one kilometer West of Be'eri and three kilometers from the Gaza border.

The camp included a few dozen Sukkot, with a large central Sukkah designated as the "Sukkah of Revival" (Sukkat Hatkums).

The rally was organized by a number of right-wing groups led by the settlement organization Nahala and was a remarkable show of strength, including from within the Likud governing party, against the government's stated policy not to enable Israelis to settle in Gaza. Attendees stand under a tent at the Preparing to Settle in Gaza Festival near Be'eri, October 21, 2024. (credit: ELIAV BREUER)

Nahala leader Daniella Weiss, a known figure in the settler movement, said in a statement to the media that her organization intended to utilize the know-how it gained during decades of settlement in the West Bank in order to create settlements in Gaza. She quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said a number of months ago in an interview on Channel 14 that the matter was "unrealistic," and said that many people believed the same about West Bank settlements, but the fact that there were now 330 settlements and 850,000 settlers living there (according to Weiss) proved that it was feasible.

Ministers rally near Gaza border

Weiss said that Nahala had already reached an agreement worth "millions of dollars" to set up temporary housing units near the Gaza border, which she said would eventually make their way into the Strip.

Some of the Sukkot at the camp were designated as meeting places for specific groups, such as political parties, including the Likud, youth groups, or settlement groups aiming to settle in a specific location.

Some of the Sukkot walls included quotes from secular Zionist leaders about the importance of settlements, such as Rachel Yanait Ben Tzvi and Yitzhak Tabenkin. A model stands at the Preparing to Settle in Gaza Festival, October 21, 2024. (credit: ELIAV BREUER)

A few dozen members of the Hostage Families Forum protested outside the event behind a line of police officers. They read the names of the hostages and accused the event's organizers of sacrificing the lives of the hostages for their own political goals.

Regular and reserve IDF soldiers were also part of the force securing the event, as it was held in a closed military zone. The IDF said to the Jerusalem Post on Sunday that this was not unusual and that civilians could hold events in such zones pending limitations set by the army. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Ministers who spoke at the rally included National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit), Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (RZP), Women's Affairs Minister May Golan (Likud), and Negev and Galilee Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf.

MKs who attended the rally included Ariel Kallner, Avichai Boaron, Osher Shkalim, Tally Gotliv, and Sasson Gueta from the Likud; Tzvi Sukkot from the Religious Zionist Party; and Limor Son Harmelech from Otzma Yehudit.