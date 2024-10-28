Protesters rally in Jerusalem against government's handling of Israel-Hamas War

Protesters marched Monday evening to a central rally at Jerusalem's Agranat Square, marking the first day of the Knesset's winter session and criticizing the government and Knesset's handling of the Israel-Hamas war, hostage situation, perceived advancement of anti-democratic laws, and more.

The evening's protest followed a day full of protest and advocacy for the hostages in and outside the Knesset, with hostage families and activists attending committee meetings to advocate for their loved ones and staging multiple protests in the Jerusalem as others gathered outside the Knesset.

Hundreds marched Monday evening from Givat Ram as part of the Academia Protest's march, while others joined a march organized by the protest organization Brothers in Arms.

The Pink Front protesting at Agranat Square in Jerusalem. (credit: Amos Gil)

Thousands gathered at the central rally in Agranat Square, and additional protests were scheduled to take place outside the prime minister's Aza Street home.

Protesters slam Knesset's winter session

"Today, the winter session of the Knesset begins. The government is going back 'to work,'" said The Day after protest organization. "But what are they really working at? At torpedoing any deal to bring the hostages back. At advancing a draft dodging law while more and more soldiers are being killed. At attempts to slip anti-democratic laws by."

"And no, [the government] is not working to take care of us - the citizens. This is the moment to remind the members of Knesset that they are public servants and the public is not behind them."

The Guarding the Joint Home organization also took part in the protest and called on its members to take to the streets.

"The government thinks we have grown tired, that we won't pay attention, that they can continue to destroy security, the economy, the reservists, Israeli democracy, our togetherness, our spirit," the organization said.

"We cannot take our foot of the gas, we cannot take our eyes off the ball."