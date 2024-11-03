More than 1,000 reserve soldiers will receive a 25% tuition discount at Tel Aviv University

Tel Aviv University has announced that over 1,000 reservist soldiers beginning their studies this Sunday (first-year students) will be eligible for a tuition discount of NIS 2,500, approximately 25% of their tuition fees for the current academic year. This reduction will be provided to new students who have served for at least 30 days since the beginning of 2024.

The university announced this tuition discount three months ago, and now, with the enrollment process completed, the university is reporting that over 1,000 new students, including both male and female reserve soldiers, will qualify. According to the university, the first academic year is often considered the most challenging in academia, and the abrupt transition from active duty to university life makes adapting even more difficult for these students. The tuition discount is intended to ease this transition and allow students more time to focus on their studies.

The tuition reduction adds to a previous decision by the university, under which hundreds of reserve soldiers were accepted to first-year undergraduate studies through a new admission route established for them. This route is available in all fields of study on campus and does not require entrance exams.

Tel Aviv University emphasizes that these adaptations in admission for new students reflect the university's deep commitment to IDF reservists and their academic success, recognizing both the academic and financial challenges that arise for them due to their service, beginning with the admissions stage and continuing into their initial university experience.