Hamas, Fatah agree to form Gaza administrative committee - report

Hamas and Fatah officials have decided to form a joint administrative committee in the Gaza Strip, following talks in Cairo, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported on Monday, citing a senior Hamas official.

According to the report, the source added that Hamas had outlined the committee's tasks, while Fatah was more focused on discussing its leadership.

The report further claimed that the committee is expected to take care of "civil and relief affairs" and oversee the border crossings.

The report stated that these talks were held in Cairo in parallel to the hostage deal negotiations.

On Sunday, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan was quoted as saying by Hamas's al-Aqsa TV channel that the discussions between Fatah and Hamas had been "positive."

Earlier in November, it was reported that the talks would be held to discuss the post-war governance in Gaza, similar to the discussion held last month.

Reuters contributed to this report.