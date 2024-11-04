Unprecedented reserves call up slams Israel's labor market - IDI

Israel's large and lengthy IDF reserves call-up, necessitated by the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War, has had a significant impact on the country's labor market, according to research from the Israel Democracy Institute published Sunday and based on data from the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The scale of reserve duty seen during the Israel-Hamas War is unprecedented "at least in recent decades, and it constitutes a heavy burden on both reservists and employers," said the report.

Between 2018 and October of 2023, less that 0.1% of working hours were lost to reserves duty, in October of 2023, this skyrocketed to 5% of all working hours, said the IDI.

Looking at the number of reservists absent from work between January and September of 2023, an average of 3,200 workers were absent in a typical month, normally for less than a week of reserves. In contrast, from October to December of 2023, an average of 130,000 workers were absent from work per month, and most were absent for the entire month.

The amount of reserve service has decreased over the course of the war but has remained at much higher levels than pre-war levels, the IDI said.

In June and July, around 34,000 people were absent from work each month due to reserves, and 1% of working hours were lost, with around 2% of men's work hours lost to reserves.

This amounts to a loss of 1.16 million hours of work per month, said the IDI.

While it is hard to calculate the impact on the country's economy through gross domestic product (GDP) measures because reservists' IDF salaries are included in the GDP, and so public spending is "balancing out" some of the damage, it is possible to estimate the expected impact on business outputs, said the IDI.

"A year of reserve duty at the level of 1% of work hours distributed uniformly throughout the business sector will likely cost NIS 7.9 billion, around 0.64% of business output," the report said.

The IDI calculated that the average cost per reservist is NIS 45,000 per month. This is based on Finance Ministry calculations and adds up to a "considerable overall cost to the economy," said the report.

"In terms of the state budget alone, expenditure on compensation to reservists in 2023 reached NIS 8.2 billion, and in 2024 an additional almost NIS 4 billion has been budgeted (most likely, insufficiently)."

Impacts on households

Reserve service has also caused a significant impact on the households of reservists, which affects the labor market through childcare, among other factors.

The spouses of around 5% of non-haredi Jewish women were in reserves at the end of 2023. This percentage has fallen to approximately 1.3% over the course of 2024, the IDI said.

"This translates into more than 20,000 households in which one or both parents have been absent for several months, at an age when many couples are raising young children," according to the report. "Efforts should be made to expand the share of the population that performs reserve duty," the IDI concluded, saying that this could be done through encouraging volunteering for the IDF by Arab Israelis or by increasing the mandatory conscription for haredim.