Hezbollah boasts it has no missile shortage

Hezbollah’s media office has claimed that the Iranian-backed group has plenty of missiles and rockets for a long war with Israel.

It was responding to reports in Israeli media that it has only twenty percent of its arsenal remaining. Hezbollah said the evidence that it has a large arsenal can be seen in its recent attack targeting areas near Tel Aviv, as well as Haifa and the Golan. It said it used the Fateh 110 missile recently in its attacks.

Hezbollah also fired fifty rockets toward Karmiel on November 11, injuring several people.

The terrorist group took responsibility for the attack. Hezbollah says it is ready for a long war. It also said it had not received a ceasefire proposal.

This comes as reports claimed that Israel's new Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar seems to express optimism about potentials for a ceasefire on the northern front and as Israel's new Defense Minister was reported to have indicated Hezbollah has been defeated.

Iranian proxies in Iraq and Yemen

The IDF said that as of 15:00, “approximately 75 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today.” Pro-Iranian militias in Iraq also claimed to have targeted Israel with six drones.

The IDF said they had intercepted drone attacks late in the evening on November 10.

The IDF said that “overnight, the IAF successfully intercepted four UAVs that approached Israel from the east. Two of the UAVs were intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.”

Iranian state media IRNA said that “the Islamic resistance in Iraq has announced fresh anti-Israel operations, saying its drones hit a number of Israeli targets deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories.”

The Iranian-backed groups in Iraq say they have intensified drone attacks on Israel recently. They claim to have targeted Eilat, the Golan, and Jordan Valley.

"The group has vowed to press ahead with its anti-Israel operations with increasing intensity," IRNA reported.

“The group has vowed to press ahead with its anti-Israel operations with increasing intensity,” IRNA reported.

In addition, the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen claimed to have targeted the Nahal Sorek area with a long-range ballistic missile they called the “Palestine 2.” The IDF responded that “following the sirens that sounded in the Shfelat Yehuda, Yehuda, and Lakhish areas of central Israel, the IAF intercepted one projectile that approached Israel from the direction of Yemen. The projectile did not cross into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.”