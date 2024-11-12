Satellite Images reveal: IDF constructs along Syria border

Satellite images reveal that Israel has begun an extensive construction project along the border separating the Golan Heights from Syria.

The project began at the end of September and included constructing a road along the border. The UN confirmed that during construction, the IDF extended into the demilitarized zone in violation of the ceasefire agreement in the area.

Satellite Images Confirm Israeli Border Fortifications on Syria border Satellite images from @AP confirm last month’s reports of Israeli engineering efforts, including trench digging and road paving, within the buffer zone on the Syrian side of the Israel-Syria border. These… pic.twitter.com/1Aiv4yNCYT — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 11, 2024

The project is being carried out at the same time as the completion of new roads and a buffer zone along the border of the Gaza Strip.

According to the high-resolution satellite images taken on November 5, the project extends for 7.5 kilometers, starting about three kilometers southeast of Majdal Shams. The photographs show a trench between two dirt embankments, with some parts freshly paved. A fence is also visible along the route towards the Syrian side.

The construction extends southeast before turning south along the Alpha line and returning to the southeast. Bulldozers and heavy equipment are visible, with piles of asphalt accumulated in various areas. The area is considered hazardous due to landmines left from decades of conflict. Amidst tension with Syria, IDF Reserve infantrymen take part in a military maneuver of their battalion in Golan Heights, on April 1, 2024. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

"In recent months, the UN has observed construction activity being carried out by the IDF along the cease-fire line," said UN spokesman Nick Birnback to the AP.

"In some cases, IDF soldiers, Israeli excavators, and other construction equipment were observed penetrating the separation zone," he added, stressing that "any military presence or activity by Israel or Syria in the separation zone is prohibited.

"While Israel has not responded to reports of the construction, it sent a 71-page letter to the United Nations in June detailing "Syrian violations of the Alpha Line and armed presence in the separation zone that occur daily." The letter cited numerous violations by Syrian civilians who crossed the line.

Syria, which relies on the support of Iran and has been in a state of war with Israel since its establishment, remains silent amid the construction. However, the Golan Heights remains a point of friction between the countries, making any change along the border particularly sensitive.

The IDF refused, and officials in Syria declined to comment on the issue.