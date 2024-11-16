IDF destroys Hezbollah weapons cache, uncovers rocket launchers in Lebanon raids

The Commando Brigade of the 91st Division has conducted precise, small-scale raids in southern Lebanon, targeting areas linked to recent rocket fire on Israeli communities, the IDF reported on Saturday midday.

These operations, carried out in challenging terrain, involved airstrikes, tank fire, and specialized equipment to eliminate Hezbollah infrastructure and destroy weapon systems.

During the raids, the 7th Armored Brigade discovered an underground weapons storage facility containing crates of explosives, ammunition, and grenades. Soldiers from the IDF's Commando Brigade operate in southern Lebanon, November 16, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The entire cache was destroyed using controlled explosives. Additionally, the IDF reported it seized a truck equipped with a mobile rocket launcher aimed at Israeli areas.

IDF located over 25 crates of rockets

Further searches by the Commando Brigade uncovered significant Hezbollah military assets, including anti-tank missiles, mortar shells, and combat vests.

Over 25 crates of new rockets, prepared for immediate launch according to the IDF, were also found. All discovered weapons and infrastructure were either seized or destroyed, further disrupting Hezbollah’s offensive capabilities in the region.