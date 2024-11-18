IDF interceptor possibly crashed into Jordan, videos show

A misfiring or malfunctioning IDF interceptor early Monday may have crashed into Jordan following the air force having shot down a drone approaching the Eilat region from Iraq, as videos posted on social media showed the alleged interceptor hitting Jordan’s Red Sea city of Aqaba, adjacent to Eilat.

According to the video footage, the interceptor appeared to land a few hundred meters into Jordanian territory.

An earlier IDF statement had said that an interceptor had malfunctioned and fallen in the Eilat region.

However, the Jordanian military confirmed several hours later that a “flying object” had crashed in the Aqaba area, the kingdom’s state-run Petra news agency reported.

Although the report did not accuse Israel of involvement in the incident or give further details, both countries could be keeping the full details of the incident under wraps due to the unwanted controversy that focusing on such an error could lead to.

King Abdullah and PM Netanyahu

Jordan’s King Abdullah and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have strained relations but have tried to avoid any security disagreements throughout the war, despite occasional provocations or errors by one side or another.