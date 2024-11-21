Israel at war: What happened on day 411?

“A military government in Gaza is not part of the goals of the war, but a dangerous and irresponsible political act,” former defense minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday.

Two soldiers were killed in fighting on Tuesday, the 800th and 801th to die in the Israel-Hamas War, the IDF reported.

Gallant made his remarks in a post on X/Twitter in response to cabinet discussions about distributing food to Palestinians in Gaza by private companies under military security.

The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on Wednesday said humanitarian aid was delivered to Gaza through eight Jordanian Air Force helicopters through crossing 147.

The delivery comprised more than 700 packages that included “hygiene and sanitation supplies, food, baby formula, and medical equipment, and 30 different types of medications,” COGAT said, adding that the overall weight of the humanitarian aid delivered was more than 7,200 kg. Transfer of humanitarian aid trucks into the Gaza strip through the “Kisufim” passage. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The Kissufim crossing was opened for the first time on Wednesday for the purpose of transferring aid to Gaza’s civilian population, KAN News reported.

“These are empty words for the beginning of a military government,” Gallant said. “The price will be paid by the blood of the soldiers, and Israel will pay in its own poor order of priorities that will lead to neglecting more important security tasks.

“Everything depends on the preparation ahead of time of an alternative entity that will replace the IDF in Gaza. Otherwise, we are on the way to a military government, and we will all pay the price.”

National Unity chairman Benny Gantz said: “Israeli security control of Gaza – necessary. Israeli rule, with our soldiers handling sewage and trash – a disaster.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had not responded publicly by press time. He has never publicly endorsed Israeli civil control of Gaza, but he has prevented the Palestinian Authority – under the supervision of other Arab countries and the US – from taking civilian control.

Netanyahu has suggested that Arab countries and the US assume responsibility for Gaza, but none of those parties are willing to without the PA being at least partially involved.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized Gallant’s statements, saying the conceptual framework the former defense minister and the defense establishment espoused had led to weakness and worse results during the war.

Their refusal to seize territory and limiting the IDF to fighting Hamas and then retreating is what has caused much of the delay in defeating Hamas as a political entity, he said.

Much of the world has stridently opposed any Israeli civilian control in Gaza even at an incremental level, but some coalition members believe the incoming Trump administration may be more open to such ideas.

Gallant was fired by Netanyahu in early November and was replaced by foreign minister Israel Katz.

Netanyahu and Gallant have clashed over the issue of the military exemption of haredi (ultra-Orthodox) men and of Netanyahu’s unwillingness to cut a hostage deal with Hamas in exchange for a Gaza withdrawal.

Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Roi Sasson, from the Nahshon Battalion in the Kfir Brigade, was killed in combat in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the IDF reported Wednesday.

Sasson, 21, was from Mevaseret Zion. His funeral was held in the afternoon at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem.

In the same incident, the commander of the Nahshon Battalion, Lt.-Col. Yoel Glickman, was severely wounded, the IDF said.

Sasson was the third soldier from the Kfir Brigade to fall in combat in the Gaza Strip in recent days.

According to the IDF’s tally, the death of Sasson raised the total of soldiers killed on or since the October 7 massacre to 800. Including other security services, the number is more than 900.

Late Wednesday night, the IDF said Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Eitan Ben Ami had died in combat in southern Lebanon.

Ben Ami, 22, from Jerusalem, was in the Maglan Reservist Unit of the Commando Brigade.

The IAF killed the commanders of Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile and operations unit, the IDF reported Wednesday. They were responsible for terrorist attacks against Israelis, including missile strikes on civilian communities in the Western Galilee and the coast, it said.

Additionally, while operating in southern Lebanon, Israeli forces located weapons storage facilities and struck terrorist command centers both on the ground and in the air, the IDF said.

The IAF also struck more than 100 terrorist targets in Lebanon, including launchers, weapons storage facilities, command centers, and military structures over the past day, it said.

The announcement came after OC Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin conducted a situational assessment in southern Lebanon.

During the assessment, commanders discussed IDF actions on the ground and creating the necessary conditions for the safe return of northern residents to their homes. They expressed appreciation for the efforts of both reservists and soldiers in active service for continued operations, the IDF said.

“We are in the middle of an offensive in this area,” Gordin said. “There have been very good achievements so far, and you have played a big role in them.”

The IDF has dramatically reduced Hezbollah’s firepower, he said, adding: “It begins with our firepower targeting the organization’s firepower capabilities, which have been dramatically reduced.”

Regarding soldiers and reservists who have served in Lebanon, Gordin said: “Every one of you has set aside something important – whether it be your wedding date, the birth of your children, an exam at school, or a major project at work. All these things are deeply meaningful to all of you, and you’ve put them aside.

“This is just one example of your dedication, your pursuit of values, and the essence of Israeli society, which is so vital. For this, once again, my deep appreciation. And we must continuously express our gratitude to everyone involved.”

Hezbollah fires fewer rockets

On Wednesday, Hezbollah fired at least 25 rockets at Israel, with a direct hit on a preschool building in Acre. The children had left some time before it was hit.

Although there were multiple rounds of air-raid sirens, no casualties were reported on Wednesday.

As of press time, the number of rockets fired by Hezbollah was much lower than it has been in recent days.