IDF destroys some 300 booby-trapped structures in Jabalya

Some 300 booby-trapped structures have been detected and demolished by IDF engineering troops in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said on Friday.

The military added that terrorists had positioned explosives in the structures to form an ambush for the troops.

The identification and destruction of the structures were part of a larger operation of the troops in the area to dismantle explosive devices.

In parallel to such operations, the IDF said that troops of the 162nd Division killed numerous terrorists and demolished terror infrastructure via tank fire and using precise strikes. Troops also located many Hamas weapons.

Soldiers also killed terrorists through close-quarters combat and with the aid of aircraft. On the body of one of the terrorists who was killed, troops found a bag with an explosive device and cameras.

Detecting additional terror infrastructure

Further, during operations in the area, troops arrested many terrorists whose interrogations by Unit 504 yielded much information, which aided in detecting terror infrastructure in the area, the military noted.