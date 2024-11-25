IAF destroys dozens of Hezbollah command centers

IAF fighter jets struck 25 Hezbollah Executive Council targets this afternoon, the IDF announced on Monday.

Dozens of command centers and control posts across Nabatieh, Baalbek, Bekaa Valley, Dahieh, and Beirut were destroyed.

Targets included “command rooms and intelligence-gathering centers where organization commanders and operatives were present.”

According to the IDF, Monday’s strikes have impacted Hezbollah’s Executive Council’s ability to guide their operatives as they “carry out terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF forces,” as well as their ability to rehabilitate and gather intelligence following IDF strikes.

The Executive Council

The Executive Council is Hezbollah's supreme administrative body and oversees all cultural, educational, social, and political affairs. Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, during June 2024 (credit: REUTERS)

According to Eye on Hezbollah, a project of the NGO American Coalition Against Nuclear Iran, The Council oversees the party’s various units across Lebanon, controlling various aspects such as information and media, education, health, finance, and more.

Just one step below the Secretary-General, The Council was headed by Hashem Safieddine, who was eliminated in an IDF strike last month in Beirut alongside other senior officials.

The IDF also stated that Hezbollah has used the Executive Council to exploit Lebanon's health and education systems to advance its terrorist activities, claiming that "The Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, which was exposed and struck by the IDF last month, is also under Hezbollah’s Executive Council and operates as part of a money laundering network at the expense of the Lebanese public."