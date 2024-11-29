Press freedom under attack in Israel, says Foreign Press Association

The Foreign Press Association (FPA) has issued a strong rebuke of recent Israeli government actions that it claims undermine press freedom, calling for an immediate reversal to protect democratic values.

The statement, released by the FPA board on November 27, criticized a series of government measures, including the banning of Al-Jazeera, attempts to shutter an Associated Press video feed, and a resolution cutting state ties with the left-leaning 'Haaretz' newspaper.

The statement also took aim at proposed legislation that would privatize Israel’s public broadcast authority.

“These moves appear vindictive and politically motivated,” the FPA said, emphasizing its concern over what it sees as a coordinated campaign against media freedom.

Urging to reconsider

It urged the Israeli government to reconsider these actions, warning that they erode democratic principles central to the nation's identity. AL JAZEERA headquarters in Doha, Qatar. (credit: Imad Creidi/Reuters)

The measures have sparked domestic and international criticism, with press advocates warning that they set a dangerous precedent for limiting journalistic independence in the region.

The FPA, which represents journalists working across Israel and the Palestinian Territories, underscored its commitment to defending press freedom amid what it described as growing challenges.