MK Moshe Tur-Paz becomes new co-chair of Knesset Christian Allies Caucus

MK Moshe Tur-Paz has become the new co-chair of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC), the organization announced on Thursday.

Tur-Paz, a member of the Israeli Knesset from the Yesh Atid party, will join MK Yuli Edelstein as co-chair and will succeed MK Sharren Haskel following her appointment as Deputy Foreign Minister.

"I have full confidence that MK Moshe Tur-Paz will continue to advance this vital mission alongside my friends at the Israel Allies Foundation," said Haskel in a statement.

"Together, they will strengthen and deepen the bonds between Israel and Christian communities worldwide. These are communities united by their love for God and their steadfast support for Israel."

With her departure, Haskel emphasized the importance of the role, "Faith-based diplomacy has been a cornerstone of my worldview, rooted in the belief that safeguarding our shared Western, Judeo-Christian values is essential, especially in an era where radical Islamist ideology seeks to challenge and erode these foundations."

Tur-Paz, a long-time representative of the caucus, expressed his gratitude for accepting the position, "I’m honored to serve as co-chair of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus. This is a unique platform to promote open and meaningful dialogue with Christian communities around the world. The deepening of ties between Israel and its Christian allies is critical, as it contributes greatly to strengthening Israel’s standing in the international arena."

Knesset Christian Allies Caucus

The caucus was established in 2004 by the late Knesset members Yuri Shtern and Benny Elon at a time when many Israelis were apprehensive of Christians.

The caucus works to forge direct lines of communication between Knesset members, Christian leaders, and political representatives throughout the world, with a global network comprising of more than 50 caucuses and 1,500 legislators.

“I’m confident that this caucus will help deepen mutual understanding, open avenues for cooperation in various fields, and have an important impact on Israel’s diplomatic strength,” Tur-Paz added.

Past Chairs include its founder MK Yuri Shtern, MK Rabbi Benny Elon, MK Robert Ilatov, and MK Gila Gamliel, among others. MK Yuli Edelstein and MK Moshe Tur-Paz will now lead the caucus, which includes 18 Members of the Knesset from 6 political parties.

Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) and Director of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, addressed the change, “We look forward to continue working with MK Tur-Paz to expand our collective efforts in building bridges of understanding and support between Israel and Christian communities around the globe. Faith-based diplomacy is Israel's greatest diplomatic weapon.”