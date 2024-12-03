'IDF does not commit ethnic cleansing': Senior officers condemn Ya'alon's remarks

A group of former senior IDF officers has denounced claims made by former Defense Minister Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon, who accused Israel of ethnic cleansing in Gaza during an interview with DemocratTV. The officers, all veterans of Battalion 430 of Brigade 500, issued a strongly worded letter on Tuesday, rejecting Ya'alon's remarks and defending the integrity of the IDF.

“The IDF does not and will not engage in ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip,” the letter stated emphatically. “These are baseless and disgraceful claims that should never have been uttered, certainly not by a former Chief of Staff.” The officers stressed their confidence in the IDF's adherence to its ethical standards, declaring, “We stand firmly by our fellow IDF commanders, trusting in their awareness and dedication to maintaining the purity of their mission and arms.”

Their condemnation carries particular weight as many of the signatories served under Ya’alon’s leadership when he was Chief of Staff of the IDF from 2002 to 2005. During that period, Ya’alon oversaw the entirety of the IDF, including Battalion 430 and Brigade 500, to which these officers were attached. Their criticism underscores the depth of disappointment in their former commander.

Ya'alon sparked outrage when he told journalist Lucy Aharish that Israel was “being dragged into annexation and ethnic cleansing in Gaza.” His comments referenced ongoing IDF operations in the northern Gaza Strip, where civilian evacuations and military strikes have been carried out as part of the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

President Isaac Herzog publicly dismissed Ya’alon’s claims, calling them “blood libels” during a speech in Jerusalem. “The IDF is a moral army that operates according to the strictest international legal standards and humanitarian norms,” Herzog stated, adding that “IDF soldiers do not murder, and they do not carry out ethnic cleansing. Period.” Palestinians search for casualties at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City November 30, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS)

The IDF also released a statement rejecting Ya'alon’s allegations, emphasizing its compliance with international law and its commitment to minimizing harm to civilians. “The IDF acts by international law and evacuates a population by operational need and temporarily, for its protection,” the statement read.

This is not the first time Ya’alon has criticized Israel’s leadership and military strategy. In recent months, he has spoken against the government’s handling of the war, accusing it of lacking clear direction and failing to prioritize the release of hostages or the return of displaced citizens.

However, his latest comments have drawn backlash not only from political leaders but also from his former colleagues in the IDF. “While it is legitimate to criticize and protest against policies of the political echelon,” the officers wrote, “Bogie's remarks tarnish the image of the IDF, and this we cannot accept.”

Signatories include

Maj.-Gen. (res.) Avi Mizrahi – Former head of the IDF Central Command.

Col. (res.) Tzvika Greenglick – Senior IDF commander.

Col. (res.) Gideon Bar-On – Logistics and operational planning expert.

Col. (res.) Danny Horev – Respected IDF reserve officer.

Col. (res.) David Berlin – Veteran officer with a focus on strategic planning.

Additional signatories include 20 other reserve officers with extensive field and command experience.

The letter closes with a unifying message: “We have no other country and no other army.”