Naama Levy’s brother appeals: 'All sides need to make brave decisions’

On October 7, 2023, Naama Levy transformed from a regular 19-year-old Israeli soldier to a symbol of Hamas atrocities.

Levy was serving as an Israeli military observer at the Nahal Oz military base near the Gaza border when she was violently abducted early that morning. The world was shocked by photos of her being taken captive with her gray sweatpants soaked in blood. Yet the apparent sexual violence committed against her resulted in a shocking silence from many international organizations.

Levy, who is still held captive in Gaza along with 100 other hostages, has become the face of initiatives to raise awareness of the sexual violence committed on October 7, such as the #MeTooUnlessYouAreAJew campaign. Her fate is also distressing reminder of the failure of organizations such as the UN and the Red Cross to access the hostages—especially since she was once a volunteer for the UN as well as the Red Cross.

More than 400 days into Naama Levy’s captivity, The Media Line interviewed her brother, Amit Levy, about what’s needed to bring her home. Naama Levy. (credit: Courtesy Levy family)

Interview with Amit Levy

TML: Could you tell us your full name and relationship with Naama Levy?

Amit Levy: My name is Amit Levy, and Naama Levy is my little sister. Hamas kidnapped her on October 7, 2023. Naama is one of the most recognized hostages still held in Gaza—this nightmare has gone on for more than 400 days.

TML: The world saw that horrifying video of her, bloodied and tied by Hamas terrorists. It’s an image no family should have to endure and one that should never be forgotten. After over a year, what do you think the world still fails to understand about this conflict?

Amit Levy: I believe the world views this situation as overly complicated, and while wars are complex, there are times when things are simple: there’s good and evil, right and wrong. Naama is the embodiment of good—kind, pure, and compassionate. In stark contrast are the terrorists who kidnapped her and others who have committed horrific acts of murder, rape, and destruction. They’re still holding over 100 innocent hostages under inhuman conditions—no medical care, minimal food or water, and no sunlight for more than 400 days.

I know there are many people that stand by our side, that scream our scream, but I wish it was more of a consensus, because this is good versus evil, right versus. wrong. Naama and all the hostages aren’t supposed to be held by terrorists for so long in these conditions, without any medical care, food, or water. Without any life signal from them. No air to breathe or sun to shine. Even the worst criminals in the world are treated better in prisons than these hostages are in captivity.

The world still doesn't fully grasp the urgency of this crisis. We're fighting for so many days, but it is inhuman that this nightmare has been going on. I understand these people will not be able to be as they were. But we're very hopeful that Naama and all the other hostages are strong enough to be back home and start healing themselves.

TML: Could you and your family have imagined this would still continue after more than 400 days?

Amit Levy: We could have never imagined. In the beginning, we thought this could take some time, because these things take time, but it has been going on for so long that we could have never imagined it. The fact is that we also don’t see an end near enough. We hope it’s near, but the fact that we don’t see the end near enough makes us very afraid that this could keep going on and on. We hope it’s near. This is so inhuman. What they are going through is unimaginable, so we couldn’t imagine this would take so long. Naama Levy's abduction. (credit: screenshot)

TML: When Naama’s images came out, many people assumed she had been a victim of sexual violence. Since then, have feminist organizations or women’s rights groups reached out to support your family?

Amit Levy: We hope she wasn’t a victim of sexual violence. We know that she wasn’t a victim of sexual violence during the first 50 days. We know that from hostages that came back. We’re very hopeful until now, but she is in immense danger, not just from this kind of violence but so many other forms of violence.

More feminist organizations should stand by her side. We got support from feminist organizations in Israel, but from international feminist organizations, we didn’t get anything. I heard about the movement #MeTooUnlessYouAreAJew. I think these organizations have a big problem handling this internal hypocrisy.

I hope they’ll be able to change these matters. These changes take time, but in many cases, this is pure antisemitism. But from what I saw, international organizations are silent in this situation, where they wouldn’t have been quiet had the victims not been Jewish or Israeli. It’s very disappointing and shameful.

TML: Have you received any updates about Naama’s condition since the early days?

Amit Levy: The last solid information we received was from hostages released in the first 50 days. They mentioned Naama was injured but alive. They saw her briefly, but she managed to tell them what she had gone through up until then. Since then, there’s been nothing—no updates, no proof of life. So we don’t know anything after that. Nothing. We’re obviously very worried. I can feel that she is still alive. I know how strong she is. I have a lot of hope in that matter, but we’re very worried. The fact that we wake up every morning and don’t know what is going on with her is unbearable, day after day.

TML: What do you think is needed to bring the hostages home?

Amit Levy: Leaders need to make brave, decisive moves. That is what hasn’t happened for more than a year since the last cease-fire collapsed. I don’t expect Hamas’ leaders to make brave decisions, because they’re terrorists with no human values. However, leaders worldwide who have influence, from America and Europe, should put pressure on powers like Qatar and Egypt.

They’re not doing enough to bring Hamas to the table. If there was enough pressure on these countries, then the pressure on Hamas should also increase. Then, I believe, we would have signed a deal already.

Of course, the Israeli leaders and prime minister were also not making brave decisions and dragging this nightmare on and on. There are faults for all the parties. Although I do believe that, in general, the Israeli side is on the right side of this fight, all sides need to make brave decisions to bring the hostages home and, after that, to bring a better future to everyone in the region. However, it is evident that releasing the hostages is the first step in that direction.

TML: Naama’s background is deeply tied to humanitarian work, having volunteered at the Red Cross and the United Nations. How has her abduction affected your perspective on Israeli-Palestinian relations?

Amit Levy: My current focus is bringing Naama and the other hostages home. All my thoughts about the future and peace are on the side. But this experience has profoundly affected my trust. I don’t believe people in Gaza are born evil; hatred is taught. From a young age, they were indoctrinated with hateful, Nazi-like ideologies against Jews. That is why we are in this situation right now. Generations after generation, this was built. Peace requires education and a willingness to break this cycle of hate. I hope we can make this change for the next generation. While I remain hopeful for future generations, that will take time. The first step to any change is freeing the hostages.

TML: During these more than 400 days, what moment has been the most difficult for you and your family?

Amit Levy: Every day and minute is unbearable. I can say it gets more difficult, because I know the conditions she is in are terrible, but I think when we learned on September 1 that Hamas murdered the six hostages in a tunnel in Gaza. It was tough. These are people—I know their families, and I love their families. I waited to meet them as well. Magical, pure human beings that went to a party, and we failed them. That is terrifying and heartbreaking. That was an awful day.

TML: As we transition to a new US administration, do you have a message for President Biden and President-elect Trump?

Amit Levy: I think they’re both Zionists and human beings who understand the importance of bringing the hostages back. To President Biden, I think he tried very hard to come to a deal, and I’m grateful for his efforts in previous negotiations, even if they didn’t go through. But I urge him to continue pushing until his last day in office. He still has two months in office, and Naama doesn’t have the luxury of time. She is in danger for every single moment of every single day, so I encourage the Biden Administration to

do everything they can during this time as well. It would be super critical if they could collaborate with Trump’s people to show the world the strength of America.

To President-elect Trump, I hope that all hostages are back home when he is in office, but I hope he collaborates with Biden at this time to make the brave decisions that make the other leaders also make the brave decisions they need to make. I hope he does whatever it takes, even if it takes time. I hope he puts pressure on those who need to be under pressure, even if it’s unpleasant. Most of the pressure that can be put on Qatar is financial, and it can also hurt America, but I think this is worth it because it will make the Middle East a better place soon. This also includes putting pressure on the Israeli leaders.

TML: Finally, what message would you like the world to hear about Naama?

Amit Levy: Naama is a young girl who finished high school not so long ago and is now being held by terrorists capable of unimaginable acts. I can’t even fathom, nor do I want to imagine, what they might do to the hostages there. These captors are part of a terror organization responsible for killing, burning, raping, and kidnapping so many. We must get her out of there before it’s too late.

There are already so many people we failed—those we could have saved from captivity but didn’t. I cannot let that happen to my little sister. We cannot let it happen to any of the other hostages still being held. It’s the right thing to do. I understand that decisions in leadership can be complex, but for me and the hostages, this is purely a humanitarian issue—an unbearable crisis that must end. Naama must come back home with her gentle smile so she can begin to heal, return to being the incredible athlete she once was, and reclaim her place as her friends’ favorite companion and my parents’ beloved little girl, whom they miss so deeply.

It is possible. We know it is. We’ve seen people return from captivity, even a year ago, and since then, a few others have been rescued by the military. We owe it to Naama, who has been there for so long. This must end well for her. I urge anyone who can to raise their voice. Over the past year, I’ve learned that leaders often make decisions based on public sentiment, on where the wind is blowing. In Israel and internationally, more voices need to be raised, much louder, for Naama and for the other hostages who cannot speak for themselves. We can’t hear them. We can’t see them. So we must speak on their behalf. I encourage everyone to help bring an end to Naama’s nightmare and that of all the other hostages.