IDF troops reach Damascus’ doorstep, uncover Syrian military weakness

The 603rd Battalion of the IDF's Combat Engineering Corps has reached Tel Hadar, the deepest point in Syria that Israeli forces have entered—10 kilometers from the Israeli border and just over 20 kilometers from Damascus.

“We left Al-Hiam last Wednesday for a weekend break. On Saturday, I received calls, and by Saturday night, the entire company had assembled in the Golan Heights. By Sunday, we were on Syrian soil,” recounted Captain Uri Almog, company commander in the 603rd Battalion.

“Our soldiers understand the importance of this mission and were excited—it’s not something to take for granted. We advanced to capture Tel Hadar under the Commando Brigade, but the first vehicle to set foot on the hill was from Brigade 7. This is the furthest the IDF has entered Syria. The last time was October 12, 1973, when Golani forces captured this mountain,” Almog explained.

Historic deployment

The IDF has historically trained extensively for operations involving Syrian army outposts, nicknamed “Syrian Pitas” for their fortified structure. However, in recent years, the IDF focused on threats from Lebanon and Gaza, not expecting to maneuver in Syrian territory. IDF SOLDIERS are on an armored personnel carrier, as one of them prays the morning service, along the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, this week. (credit: Miro Maman/Reuters)

“We weren’t trained for Syrian scenarios; we learned about Hezbollah and Hamas. Now, even with no enemy present, the terrain itself poses challenges. We grew up hearing stories about complex obstacles, but they weren’t as difficult as expected. Our bulldozers can handle everything. It’s clear their defenses weren’t well-maintained in our sector,” said Almog.

Currently, the soldiers are stationed nearly 10 kilometers inside Syria. “From here, you can see Damascus on one side, the Hermon slopes on another, and northern Israeli settlements behind us. Right now, we’re fortifying positions beyond the Alpha Line, expanding Israel’s defensive perimeter, and protecting Golan Heights residents,” Almog added.

Uncovering weapons

The IDF uncovered various weapons and equipment left by Syrian forces, much of which was in poor condition. Soldiers found three Syrian tanks that appeared neglected: “They’re rusty and unmaintained. I doubt they could breach Israel’s defenses,” Almog said.

Despite this, the Syrian outposts were surprisingly tidy: “The base was clean, with proper signage and trash bins. While their soldiers didn’t perform well, their maintenance teams did. We found old night-vision equipment, but it didn’t work despite trying all the batteries we had. Observation logs were also discovered.”

The logs, found across multiple Syrian outposts, detailed observations of Israeli movements. “One of my Druze soldiers translated entries like, ‘At this hour, an IDF force approached the fence,’ or, ‘A car or ambulance passed by Majdal Shams.’ Everything was recorded and filed,” Almog noted.

The soldiers are gearing up for harsh winter conditions. "It's very cold, but the army provides everything we need. No soldier is left shivering. We make sure to stay hydrated, even though the cold suppresses thirst," Almog said.

The troops also reported encounters with local civilians. “A Syrian civilian signaled that he was hungry, so I gave him a combat ration. There was no hostility at any point,” Almog explained. Captain Almog’s parents, who live in Givat Avni, expressed concern for his safety. “My mother is very worried, and so is my father, although he doesn’t show it. They were most concerned when I was in Lebanon, but this time they understand the IDF is strong, and everything is secure,” Almog concluded.