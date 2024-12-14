Former state attorney Lador under fire for IDF service refusal statements

Former State Attorney Moshe Lador came under heavy criticism on Saturday evening after urging volunteer IDF pilots to consider refusing service if judicial reform legislation is passed.

Lador leveled sharp criticism at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, cautioning that judicial reforms could lead to a surge in refusals to serve. He argued that pilots whose service is voluntary "not only have the right but the obligation to tell a state aggressively and bullyingly pushing its agenda: ‘You are turning into dictators. Therefore, I will not fly your planes.’"

He dismissed accusations that such a stance constitutes political interference, describing it instead as a legitimate act against what he characterized as an "illegitimate" move that threatens to harm the Zionist vision.

Lador also compared the corruption charges against Netanyahu to those faced by former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, suggesting that Netanyahu’s are "more severe." While he acknowledged the possibility of a plea bargain, he emphasized that it should not involve a "compromising settlement."

Following his words, the military put out the following statement, "The Chief of Staff calls for an end to any calls for refusal or non-attendance. The IDF must remain neutral in political disputes, particularly amid pressing security challenges," the statement said.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced that he has formally requested the Attorney General to launch an investigation into [Moshe] Lador, stating: "Calls for refusal to serve, whether during peacetime or, even more so, in times of war, are a clear and serious violation of the law. This is especially troubling when such calls come from someone who served as State Attorney and was entrusted with shaping the prosecution policy of the State of Israel."

Levin further urged an investigation into "inciting and false advertisements published in the press, which called on IDF soldiers to refrain from participating in war crimes."

Politicians respond

Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to Lador’s remarks with strong condemnation. "Moshe Lador’s statements endorsing refusal deserve unanimous condemnation. A call for refusal during wartime, especially from someone who once led the enforcement system, crosses a red line, endangers democracy, and threatens our future," he said.

President Isaac Herzog joined in the criticism, stating, "In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest, but refusal crosses a boundary. Such calls harm the State of Israel’s security and threaten to reignite the divisive rhetoric we must leave behind. We have one state and one army, which must remain above all political conflicts." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Opposition leader Benny Gantz similarly warned against the dangers of encouraging refusal, saying, "Anyone advocating for refusal takes us back to October 6. Refusal was and must remain a red line."

Defense Minister Israel Katz also weighed in, denouncing Lador’s remarks as a serious threat to national security. "Calling for refusal in the midst of war crosses a red line and endangers the security of the state. Refusal of any kind is unacceptable. The IDF is the army of the people, and its soldiers and commanders will remain united in their mission to protect the State of Israel and its citizens," he declared.

The group "Brothers and Sisters in Arms" criticized the government’s response, accusing it of double standards. "While government officials condemn Lador, they are advancing legislation that exempts tens of thousands of Haredi youth from military service. This hypocrisy is astounding. Instead of focusing on condemnations, they should explain how they justify promoting a ‘draft-dodging law’ in the middle of a war," the organization said.