Edelstein: No back room deals on haredi draft bill

Any agreement regarding a bill to regulate the issue of haredi service in the IDF must pass through the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC) and include “changes and adaptions,” committee chairman MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) said during a committee meeting on Monday morning.

“There are all kinds of talk about agreements behind the committee’s back. There is no such thing as behind the back of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee,” Edelstein said.

Edelstein’s comments came a day after a meeting of the leaders of the coalition’s parties, in which they discussed the possible removal of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara from her position and the possibility of resuming a bill to alter the makeup of the Judicial Selection Committee.

According to a source, the haredi party leaders have threatened not to support either move until a haredi draft bill advances which is acceptable to them.

Katz addresses issue

Asked about the matter in the FADC meeting on Monday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that he was researching the issue and did not yet have a definitive plan of action. Haredi men dressed in traditional ultra-Orthodox garb stand behind a group of religious IDF soldiers (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Katz also said that Israel and Hamas were “closer than ever” to a deal to free hostages, according to a source.

The legal exemption of military-aged haredi men permanently expired in June. According to law, all haredi men who reach the age of 18 must enlist for IDF service like the rest of Israel’s Jewish citizens. However, the IDF has been slow to pick up the pace of sending out draft orders to haredi men. In addition, out of the thousands of orders that were sent out, very few respected the orders and showed up for service.