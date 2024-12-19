'Israel bragging about conquering the Syrian Hermon damages cooperation,' Arab diplomat warns

“Israel bragging about conquering the Syrian Hermon damages efforts to promote cooperation in the region,” an Arab diplomat warned in a conversation with The Jerusalem Post, amid growing criticism of Israeli statements regarding its prolonged presence on the mountain.

Arab diplomats have expressed concern that Israel’s actions and rhetoric regarding Mount Hermon, including recent comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, could harm normalization efforts with Arab nations.

Israeli presence on Mount Hermon

Netanyahu, during a situational assessment at the Hermon Ridge on Wednesday, stated that Israel would remain on the Syrian side of the mountain until at least the end of 2025 or until another arrangement is made to ensure Israel’s security.

5101st Unit (Sayeret Shaldag) in the Syrian Hermon region (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

"We are here for a situational assessment to decide on Israel's deployment in this important location until another arrangement is found that ensures the security of the state," Netanyahu said, accompanied by Defense Minister Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar.

Israel’s presence on the mountain followed its recent takeover of the Syrian side to expand the demilitarized buffer zone along the Israeli-Syrian border, which the government described as a temporary move to address security concerns after the collapse of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Regional backlash

Arab diplomats have criticized Israel’s rhetoric and actions, warning that it undermines trust and cooperation. "Even with all its problems, Syria is still an Arab country," one diplomat told the Post, suggesting that such moves would alienate Arab nations and complicate efforts to normalize relations.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar previously characterized the operation as a "limited, temporary" action, but Netanyahu’s remarks about maintaining the position until the end of 2025 have raised alarm in the region.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.