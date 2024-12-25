IDF constructing operational corridor near northern Gaza Strip - report

The IDF appears to be constructing a strategic corridor somewhere in the northern Gaza Strip, according to a Tuesday report from N12 and satellite imagery from a Monday Washington Post report.

N12 reports a constructed 6.5-kilometer road that connects Kibbutz Be’eri to Gaza’s coastline and is said to play a key role in facilitating military mobility and strategic initiatives.

According to N12 News, the IDF’s activities along the corridor involve a mix of defensive measures and targeted offensives designed to dismantle Hamas infrastructure and engage remaining enemy forces concentrated in Gaza City. Lt.-Col. (res.) Tzach, a commander in Battalion 697, noted that the corridor is integral to securing Israeli positions and directly confronting Hamas fighters.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post has provided a different image, suggesting that a corridor was built slightly further south. It resembles the IDF's transformation of the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza as a part of broader efforts to reshape the operational landscape in the strip.

Satellite imagery and verified videos reveal widespread destruction in northern regions, including Jabalya, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun, The Post said. According to the report, while the IDF has not officially confirmed these activities, they appear aligned with a strategy to create a strategic axis stretching from the Mediterranean coast to the border fence. Analysts have compared the corridor’s development to buffer zone strategies implemented in other conflict-prone regions, noting differences in scale and urban density.

The construction of said corridor, wherever it is being conducted, has not been without humanitarian consequences. The United Nations reports that over 100,000 Palestinians have been displaced from northern Gaza, with an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 remaining in the area under severe conditions. International organizations also claim that due to the ongoing war, there are difficulties with the entrance and distribution of humanitarian aid.

The IDF has sought to address such concerns, emphasizing its commitment to targeting “military objectives exclusively” and taking measures to minimize civilian harm. These efforts include evacuation orders and the maintenance of humanitarian corridors.

Maj. Ammiad, an operations officer in the 401st Brigade, reaffirmed the IDF’s ethical standards, stating: “We do not compromise on our most fundamental values. We only target the enemy and are very clear in distinguishing between them and civilians.”

On Tuesday, US Ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, posted on X/Twitter which contradicted a FEWS (Famine Early Warning Systems Network) report, which put an early famine warning on the northern part of the Gaza Strip based on an inaccurate number of Gazans in the area.

FEWS has since redacted the update on its website and has said that it is expected to be re-released with updated data and analysis in January.

Creating a buffer from Hamas

Strategically, the construction of these corridors, such as the Netzarim corridor and related operations, is seen as integral to efforts to establish a buffer zone in northern Gaza. Reports suggest that nearly half of the Jabalya refugee camp has been cleared since mid-October, potentially to create a separation between northern Gaza and Gaza City.

Israeli officials have described these measures as essential for preventing Hamas from using returning civilians as human shields. David Mencer, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, told the Washington Post that such actions aim to secure Israeli communities and mitigate future threats.

Meanwhile, the broader conflict has left negotiations between Israel and Hamas at an impasse. A key sticking point remains Hamas’s demand for the return of displaced families to northern areas.

Most recently, the Israeli delegation returned from Qatar on Tuesday for internal consultations after Hamas continued to fail to provide Israel with a list of remaining live hostages. The PMO clarified that this is not due to a breakdown in negotiations, which are still ongoing.