The last man standing: Israeli official says Houthis 'more technologically advanced than perceived'

Israel's battle against the Iran-backed Houthi terror groups in Yemen may be more difficult than previously thought, an anonymous Israeli official told The Washington Post on Friday.

One key difficulty is The Houthis “are more technologically advanced than perceived by many,” the official said while stressing that the terror group should not be “underrated."

The official went on to explain that thanks to the backing from the Islamic Republic, the Houthis have been able to take “practical steps” in pursuing their ideology, which calls for the destruction of Israel.

“The Houthis want a war of attrition on Israel, to continue firing so that they can say, ‘We are the real resistance,’" Yoel Guzansky, a former official on Israel’s National Security Council, told the Post.

Practical struggles in defeating the Houthis

Part of the Houthis plan is based on simple economics, Guzansky explained. While the Houthis drones and missiles cost only a few thousand dollars to launch, Israel's interceptions cost tens of thousands of dollars. Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, delivers a statement claiming attacks on Israel, during a rally by protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, to show support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen December 20, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

While the other terror groups Iran backs border Israel, creating its own challenges, the Houthis are located over a thousand miles away in a mountainous terrain, surrounded by civilians and with very little infrastructure - creating unique challenges for Israel's response, Danny Orbach, a military historian at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, explained.

While Hezbollah has agreed to a ceasefire following a limited IDF ground campaign in Lebanon, and Hamas's capabilities in Gaza have been majorly destroyed, the Houthis have continued to fire - leading The Jerusalem Post's Seth Frantzman to label them the 'last man standing' in Iran's axis.

The informed individuals spoke as Israel has faced near nightly attacks from the terror group over the last week, resulting in Israel striking key Houthi infrastructure on Thursday.