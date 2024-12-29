IDF Lebanon withdrawal delayed as Lebanese army deployment falls behind schedule, officials say

Due to the slower-than-expected deployment of the Lebanese army to southern Lebanon, the IDF withdrawal from the country is also going slower than initially planned, officials said.

This comes as Israel enters the second half of the 60-day ceasefire deal - the so-called "implementation phase."

Israeli officials believe that the IDF will have to stay in southern Lebanon past the agreed 60 days.

Officials told The Jerusalem Post last week that “The Lebanese army is deploying in southern Lebanon – but at a much slower pace than agreed. And the question is: what to do on day 60."

Ceasefire deal details

On November 27, at 4:00 a.m., a ceasefire was signed between Israel and Hezbollah, and a 60-day test period began – after which the ceasefire will become permanent. IDF soldiers operate near Khiam, in southern Lebanon, December 15, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The agreement stipulated that during those 60 days, the Lebanese army would deploy in southern Lebanon in order to operate against Hezbollah.

This would then ultimately lead to a full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Ibrahim Al-Amine, the editor-in-chief of Lebanese outlet Al-Akhbar, which is considered "the mouthpiece" of Hezbollah, wrote on Sunday, "We must resist the enemy’s violations. The cost of confronting the occupation forces is lower than the cost of relying on what they are doing now".