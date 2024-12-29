Two years later: 64% of Israeli public rate gov'ts performance as 'not good' - poll

64% of the public believes the government’s performance is “not good," according to a Kan 11 poll published on Sunday.

While this figure is concerning, it marks an improvement from a September poll in which 75% of respondents expressed dissatisfaction.

Regarding the government’s performance, 64% of respondents rated it as “not good.” This includes 48% who described it as “not good at all” and 16% who said it was “not so good.” Meanwhile, 30% rated the government’s performance positively, with 9% calling it “very good” and 21% considering it “good.”

On the topic of universal conscription to the IDF, 68% of respondents support mandatory military service for all citizens. Conversely, 17% favor maintaining exemptions for haredim, and 15% remain undecided.

Regarding Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, 38% of respondents support her dismissal, while 41% are opposed, and 21% are undecided. Opinions on Netanyahu’s legal cases reveal that 33% of the public believes the State Prosecutor’s Office is acting professionally, while 44% see its actions as politically motivated. Another 23% expressed uncertainty. Illustrative photo of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara in front of the Knesset building. (credit: TASOS KATOPODIS/REUTERS/MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In terms of military leadership, 46% of respondents think the IDF chief of staff and the head of Shin Bet should step down, while 28% believe they should remain in their positions. The remaining 26% are unsure. On the investigation into allegations of witness harassment involving Sara Netanyahu, 54% support a criminal investigation, 23% are opposed, and 23% are undecided.

A state inquiry into the events of October 7 has broad public support, with 77% in favor, 9% opposed, and 14% undecided. Additionally, 70% of respondents support holding general elections after the war, while 20% are opposed, and 10% remain uncertain.

What would happen if elections were held now?

The poll indicated a decline in support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, which is projected to drop to 25 seats, one fewer than in the previous survey. Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist party has surpassed the electoral threshold, while Netanyahu’s bloc edges up to 53 seats, compared to 52 in the last poll.

A new party led by former prime minister Naftali Bennett could shift the political landscape dramatically. The party is projected to win 24 seats, overtaking Likud, which would drop to 22 seats. Bennett also surpassed Netanyahu in leadership suitability, with 38% of respondents preferring Bennett as prime minister compared to 35% for Netanyahu.

Opposition parties such as Yesh Atid and the National Unity Party would also experience declines, with their projected seat counts falling to 10 each.

When compared to other political figures, Netanyahu maintains an edge over National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz, with 38% favoring Netanyahu and 29% favoring Gantz. Against Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu garnered 36% support, while Eisenkot is preferred by 32%.

In the current projections, Likud’s seats would fall from 24 to 22. A new party under Bennett would rise from 22 to 24 seats. The National Unity Party, led by Gantz, would remain at 10 seats, while Yesh Atid, under Yair Lapid, would increase slightly from nine to 10 seats.

Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beytenu is also projected to rise to 10 seats from its previous nine. The Democrats, led by Yair Golan, would drop from 10 to nine seats. Arye Deri’s Shas party remains steady at 10 seats, while United Torah Judaism would fall from eight to seven. Otzma Yehudit, led by Itamar Ben-Gvir, holds steady at eight seats, and both Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am remain unchanged at five seats each.

Among parties below the electoral threshold, RZP, led by Bezalel Smotrich, polls at 3%, up from 1.8%. Balad, under Sami Abu Shehadeh, rises to 2.1% from 2%, while Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party continues its decline, polling at 0.9%, down from 1.5%.

The poll was conducted by the Kantar Institute using an online sample of 601 men and women aged 18 and above, including Arab citizens. A total of 2,584 individuals were invited to participate, and the margin of error stands at 4%.