Hostage mother Einav Zangauker barred from Knesset due to 'repeated and severe disruptions'

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, was prevented from entering the Knesset on Wednesday due to her “repeated and severe disruptions of order in the building, despite her repeated promises to the contrary,” the Knesset Spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The statement said that she had obstructed the proper functioning of committee meetings, attempted to throw a glass bottle at a visitor in the building, and threatened that she would stab the visitor if she had a knife in her possession while in the presence of Knesset security.

“This is unacceptable behavior that cannot be tolerated within the walls of the Knesset,” the statement said.

In contrast, Zangauker said that the coalition is trying to silence hostage families by preventing her from entering the Knesset.

“How is it possible that my son is being held hostage under the watch of 120 Knesset members, and I don’t have the right to visit them in the building? They are afraid to hear what is happening to the hostages while they pass budgets and trade jobs for their own benefit. Our sons and daughters are being tortured and raped in Hamas captivity, and they are preventing us from crying out on their behalf, calling for an end to the war and a comprehensive deal to save them," Zangauker stated. Head of opposition Yair Lapid addresses the Israeli parliament on December 18, 2024. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Opposition ministers respond to the decision

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid called the decision to restrict Zangauker “disgraceful and shameful” in a statement on X/Twitter.

ההחלטה להצר את צעדיה של עינב צנגאוקר שבנה מתן חטוף בעזה ולמנוע ממנה כניסה לכנסת, בית הנבחרים הישראלי היא החלטה עלובה ומבזה. יו״ר הכנסת, שרי הממשלה וחברי הכנסת של הקואליציה צריכים לשמוע בהכנעה את הדברים שיש לה לומר ולהחזיר לה את הבן שלה, לא להתקרבן כמו חבורת פחדנים — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) January 1, 2025

“The Knesset speaker, government ministers, and coalition members should humbly listen to what she has to say and work to bring her son back, not play the victim like a group of cowards,” he added.

Yesh Atid MK Meirav Cohen also responded, "A mother of a hostage in Gaza, Einav Tzangauker—denied entry. Moshe 'Leftists are traitors' Miron—ahlan wa-sahlan (welcome), which committee would you like to join today?"