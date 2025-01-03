Negev's ancient wine secrets reveal path to climate-resilient vineyards, study finds

As people say, the older the wine, the better the flavor. The same goes for techniques of making wine—at least in the Negev.

Research by the University of Haifa’s School of Archaeology and Maritime Cultures—published in August—uncorked the potential of ancient grape cultivars and traditional farming techniques that winemakers today can use to adapt to an environment impacted by climate change.

The study, titled “Propagating Terroir Revival in the Negev: How the Wine Industry Can Amplify Its Resilience to Climate Adversity through a Deeper Understanding of Historic Dryland Viticulture,” was published in the peer-reviewed journal Horticulturae.

Lead researchers Dr. Joshua Schmidt and Prof. Guy Bar-Oz led a team of bioarcheologists, cultural historians, paleogeneticists, ethnographers, and wine experts in this decade-long study. ANCIENT AVDAT wine presses. (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

The team located, identified, revived, and restored grapevine cultivars that are “believed to be the pride of the ancient Negev viticulture industry,” according to the statement, and also interviewed local farmers and analyzed ancient DNA from grape remnants.

“Vineyards are an inherently long-term investment, and understanding the historical context of viticulture in arid regions like the Negev can provide modern winemakers with essential insights,” Schmidt said. “Our findings suggest that reviving and incorporating historical cultivars, along with the agronomic practices that supported their growth, can significantly enhance the resilience of vineyards in the face of climate change.”

Because the Negev has had a relatively stable climate over thousands of years, the researchers explained, they have the opportunity to compare historical and modern viticultural practices and build a basis for adaption strategies.

To improve grape quality and yield, the revival of endemic grape cultivars and the application of proven traditional agronomic techniques are among the recommendations from the study. Another goal, the researchers said, is to lead to a deeper connection between winemakers and their local terroir.

“This research underscores the significance of historical knowledge in contemporary agriculture,” Bar-Oz said. “By understanding how past farmers successfully navigated the challenges of their environment, we can inform current practices, enhance the sustainability of the wine industry at a time when it is under significant threat, and preserve the rich viticultural histories and lineages in wine growing regions.”

Not just the Negev

The strategies can be applied in areas past the Negev, as well, researchers noted.

“They can be implemented in other increasingly warming viticulture landscapes across Europe to strengthen the response farmers are having to their changing environs resulting from the environmental challenges posed by climate change to the wine industry,” they wrote in the study.

A projection of a 2 °C increase in average temperatures could harm grapevines in more than half of Europe’s traditional wine-producing regions, according to the researchers. “Grapes depend on consistent sunlight for sugar maturation, sufficient water for acidity development, and extended sun exposure for tannin enhancement,” the report stated, and the making of the wine is threatened by changes in temperature and precipitation.