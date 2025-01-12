Kuwaiti peace activist jailed due to ‘forbidden normalization’

A Kuwaiti writer and media personality was incarcerated last week, apparently following a video showing her speaking to Israelis and referring to them as ‘our cousins.’

Following an investigation into alleged advocacy for establishing ties with Israel and claims of ‘undermining state interests,’ Kuwaiti journalist Fajer Al-Saeed faced a 21-day detention in Kuwait's central prison, as ordered by the Public Prosecutor's Office.

حبس #فجر_السعيد 21 يوماً وإحالتها للسجن المركزي في قضية الدعوة للتطبيع مع الاحتلال الإسرائيلي.الفيديو: فجر السعيد تتفاخر باستقبالها للإسرائيليين وترحب بهم وتطلق عليهم لقب "عيال عمنا". pic.twitter.com/g8RTXO79pC — نحو الحرية (@hureyaksa) January 9, 2025

The case stems from charges brought by Kuwait's Interior Ministry, which alleges Al-Saeed violated the 1964 Israel Boycott Law and acted ‘against national interests,’ according to the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabs. This legislation specifically prohibits any interaction with or promotion of relations with Israel.

Al-Saeed’s last video uploaded to her social media accounts showed her speaking to a couple of Israelis in her home in Virginia, welcoming them to her home and referring to them as ‘our cousins,’ a clip which many believe is the reason for her incarceration.

Al-Saeed has been a vocal supporter of peace with Israel for several years since at least 2018 and even spoke several times in the past with Israeli news outlets. In June of 2023, the Kuwaiti media personality was denied entry to Lebanon, a measure seen by some as resulting from her support for normalization, while others believed it had to do with her staunch opposition to and criticism of Hezbollah. A Kuwaiti carries a placard during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Kuwait City on April 8, 2023. (credit: Yasser al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images)

Some outlets claimed in the beginning that the arrest was made following comments she made criticizing the Iraqi leadership, which may also constitute a criminal act in the country, but local media soon debunked these claims.

Controversial posts

In the past years, Many of Al-Saeed’s social media posts have sparked controversy, with some interpreting her statements as explicitly supporting diplomatic relations with Israel – an act that violates Kuwaiti law. A custody renewal judge is expected to review Al-Saeed's case and determine whether to extend her detention or grant her release pending trial proceedings.

This is not the first time in which Kuwait has shown infringement of freedoms. In May 2025, the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshaal Al-Sabah dissolved the country’s National Assembly and suspended certain provisions of the Constitution for a period of four years.

This measure was taken roughly one month after the last round of elections in April 2024, which was deemed 'unsatisfying.' The Sheikh was then quoted as saying: "I will not allow anyone to exploit democracy to destroy the state."

Following these events, arrests were carried out in the country against activists for reportedly sounding criticism for the decision, including former member of parliament Waleed Al-Tabtabie, who pledged to “defend the freedoms of the people, its rights and its constitutional acquisitions.”