IDF dismantles Hezbollah tunnel, weapons facility near UN post in Lebanon

The IDF conducted operations in Lebanon to destroy terrorist infrastructure, locating and dismantling a Hezbollah tunnel in a civilian area, along with a weapons storage facility located near a central UN post, Israel's military announced on Thursday.

According to the military, the operation was conducted by troops of the 11th Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division.

The 11th Brigade dismantled terror infrastructure above and below ground, locating numerous weapons depots in structures near a central UN post in the area, the IDF said.

It added that the terrorist assets found were dismantled by the IDF without damaging the UN post. IDF operating in Lebanon, published January 16, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Adhering to the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

Additionally, the troops located and dismantled a loaded launcher that was aimed at Israeli territory. The IDF also said it had neutralized other threats in the area.

The entire operation was said to have been done to eliminate threats, and Israel's military emphasized that it acted in accordance with the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.