Shin Bet checked Tel Aviv terrorist twice before allowing him into Israel- report

The terrorist who carried out Tuesday evening's stabbing attack in Tel Aviv's Nachalat Binyamin was checked twice by Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and passed both security checks, Walla reported on Wednesday.

The terrorist applied for a visa at an Israeli consulate abroad, and Shin Bet ran background and security checks as part of the application process, the report states.

The terrorist then landed at Ben-Gurion Airport and was denied entry by border control before being interviewed by a Shin Bet officer and allowed entry into Israel.

After the assessments, a decision was made that there were no security reasons that should prevent the terrorist from entering Israel, according to a Shin Bet statement released on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel called on Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar "to investigate the serious incident and draw lessons from it as soon as possible." Shin Bet stated on Tuesday that the case would be investigated.

US-Moroccan citizen

Israeli media reported that an American residency permit and border control ticket were found on the body of the attacker. They showed that the attacker was a Moroccan citizen with American permanent residency and had entered Israel on a tourist visa on January 18.

Police confirmed that the attacker had been killed. The attacker was reportedly shot by civilians and was believed to have acted alone.

Israeli media reported that the terrorists was thwarted by an IDF officer who was previously wounded in combat in the Gaza Strip,