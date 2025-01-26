'Hamas will pay for breaching hostage deal,' military expert says

Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yossi Kuperwasser, former head of the IDF Military Intelligence Research Division, discussed Hamas’s refusal to include Israeli citizen Arbel Yehoud in the latest phase of a hostage release deal, as well as the broader implications of the agreement, in an interview with Maariv on Sunday.

“It’s hard to know what caused Hamas to violate the agreed terms, but they will clearly pay a price for it,” Kuperwasser said. “From what I understand, they likely faced technical difficulties in reaching Arbel Yehoud. I hope Israel’s response will push Hamas to take more significant actions to secure her release.”

He emphasized the need to hold Hamas accountable, stating: “Every time Hamas breaches the terms of the deal, we must ensure they pay a price for it.”

Regarding Hamas’s intentions, Kuperwasser said: “Hamas has an interest in at least completing the first phase of the deal, but they will also want to move to the second phase if it strengthens their hold on power and prevents their collapse as a movement. Hamas may take steps to appear as if they are relinquishing civilian control over Gaza, but this will not be a genuine concession. They will demand guarantees against attacks following the deal’s completion.”

Kuperwasser concluded: “Hamas’s main focus is its own survival; nothing else matters to them. While they prioritize prisoner releases, Gaza’s reconstruction, and humanitarian aid, maintaining their rule is their foremost concern.”

Terms of the deal

Arbel Yehoud was meant to be released on Saturday as part of the ongoing hostage-ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, but Hamas failed to return her. Instead, Hamas released four observation soldiers: Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy.

As per the terms of the hostage deal, Israeli female civilians were meant to be released before soldiers, including Yehoud. Arbel Yehoud (credit: Bring Them Home Now)

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that “Israel today received four female soldiers kidnapped from the Hamas terrorist organization, and in exchange, will release security prisoners according to the agreed-upon deal. In accordance with the agreement, Israel will not allow Gazans to cross into the northern Gaza Strip – until the release of civilian Arbel Yehoud, who was supposed to be released today, is arranged.”

The PMO statement echoed an earlier statement by IDF Spokesman R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari said that “Hamas failed to meet its obligations to release Israeli female civilian hostages first as part of the agreement.

"We remain steadfast in our determination to bring home Arbel Yehoud, as well as Shiri Bibas and her two young children, Kfir and Ariel, whose well-being is of utmost concern," Hagari said.

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.