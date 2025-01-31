Who is Yarden Bibas, a hostage set to be released from Gaza on Saturday?

Yarden Bibas ,35, an Israeli citizen who was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip during the Hamas-led massacres in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, is expected to be released on Saturday.

Bibas was kidnapped and separated from his wife, Shiri, and his two young children, Ariel and Kfir, all of whom remain as hostages. Their status remains unknown, and Israel has been pressing for answers on their condition.

At the time of their kidnapping, Ariel was 4 years old, and Kfir was nine months old. They are the youngest of the hostages taken, and remaining in captivity.

Coming from Kibbutz Nir Oz, the Bibas family lived with their family dog, Tonto. Tonto was killed during the October 7 attacks.

Yarden is a welder by trade. He enjoys music and stand-up comedy, and his family and friends identify him by his sensitive and caring nature, his kind eyes, and his big smile. He is also described as good-humored.

Footage made public in April also shows that Yarden Bibas was alive when abducted, although bloodied from the terrorists’ attacks. Yarden and Ariel Bibas, who are both still in Hamas captivity (credit: The Bibas family)

The abduction of the Bibas family

The IDF was able to confirm, after securing footage, that Shiri and her two sons were taken to Gaza alive. After being taken to Khan Yunis on October 7, 2023, they were detained by a terror group by the name of Kataib Mujahadin.

Following the footage release, the family said in a statement, "These videos tear our hearts out. Witnessing Shiri, Yarden, Ariel, and Kfir ripped away from their home in Nir Oz into this hellscape feels unbearable and inhumane. "Kidnapping children is a crime against humanity and a war crime. Ariel and Kfir are victims of monstrous evil. Our whole family has become hostages along with all the hostages.”

Despite the status of the family remaining unconfirmed, Dana Silberman-Sitton, the sister of Shiri Bibas, expressed doubts that the Bibas family would be returned alive.

Danielle Greyman-Kennard contributed to this report.