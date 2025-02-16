Time running out for remaining hostages, freed hostage Ohad Ben Ami warns

After the entire nation watched with emotion as Iair, Sasha, and Sagui returned after surviving 498 days in Hamas hell, masses gathered at the central rally in Hostages Square on Saturday evening, calling for the immediate return of all 73 hostages still held captive.

At this rally, a video of freed hostage Ohad Ben Ami was played. In the video, Ben Ami shared his feelings of abandonment, the difficulty of returning to Israel while hostages yet remain behind in terrorist captivity, and how protests to release hostages gave him strength while terrorists in Gaza held him.

"I didn’t know what was happening outside, and our captors, of course, knew that. Just as they have terror with weapons, they also have psychological terror. The messages we received from them were that your government abandoned you, we can kill you at any moment, and if it were up to your government, we would have killed you long ago," Ben Ami stated.

"We see [the rallies reached] hundreds of thousands, we see it reached over a million – wow. It’s not just our families; there are people in our nation who care about us, who want us to come back, who understand that this could happen to them too. I matter to someone, and someone wants to bring me back," Ben Ami emphasized, adding: "That’s what kept us going, that’s what lifted us up, and that’s what will continue to lift us up."

Ben Ami reiterated the importance of the protests and said, "You have no idea, no idea what strength this gives to everyone still there waiting for their turn to come home." He also addressed the difficult emotions during captivity and the friends left behind. "There’s no time, no time. Day by day, you see how people slowly change and how time takes its toll," he said. Activists gather in Hostages Square demanding the release of all remaining captives. A banner behind reads 'release them from that hell,' February 15, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

He ended the video with hope, saying that their release "will happen in the coming days. Be strong, believe in our people, you will come home, be strong for me, for your families, for the people of Israel. I love you and miss you very much."

Ben Ami was freed from Hamas captivity after 491 days, along with Or Levy and Eli Sharabi. The three lost significant weight during their time in captivity, and images from the day of their release garnered international attention.

"Time has run out for our loved ones!" was a sentiment shared by many at the rally in Hostages Square, the Hostage Families Forum stated.

Similar slogans were highlighted, including "We must reach a comprehensive and immediate agreement, without phases and without delays, that will return all hostages!"

Hostage relatives share experiences, call for a deal

Ella Ben-Ami, daughter of captivity survivors Raz and Ohad Ben-Ami: "Back there, in the darkness of the tunnels, bound and tormented, remain 73 of our brothers and sisters waiting for us to rescue them from this ongoing nightmare. My father is living testimony to the horrors."

"When my father stepped out of the Hamas vehicle, I collapsed to the ground. It was worse than all my nightmares. I'm not deluding myself - being in a tunnel for a year and two months without daylight will have consequences for life, but he's here so we can start dealing with them," Ella continued.

"Back there, in the darkness of the tunnels, bound and tormented, remain precious people he can't stop thinking about and worrying for. Back there remain 73 of our brothers and sisters waiting for us to rescue them from this ongoing nightmare - now, immediately, their time is running out. My father is a living testimony to the horrors. I cry out from here: Save them from hell now," Ella concluded.

Sharon Sharabi, brother of captivity survivor Eli Sharabi and the late Yossi Sharabi: "When we saw Eli return home last week, alongside the joy, we saw the urgency of returning everyone! We saw who was holding them and in what conditions - severe torture, extreme starvation... We don't want any more hostages to return in Eli's condition or worse."

"When we saw Eli return home last week, it was impossible not to be moved by his return. But alongside the joy, we saw the urgency of returning everyone! We saw who's holding them and in what conditions - severe torture, extreme starvation, lives hanging in the balance every moment," Sharon added.

"But the spirit you showed is what gave Eli the hope to return home on his feet. To return to us in difficult physical condition, in the most difficult mental state, but to return home back to life - and that's what keeps us going. Time has run out! We don't want any more hostages to return in Eli's condition or worse," Sharon concluded.

Addressing the British brothers of Lianne, Eli's wife, alongside their daughters on October 7th: "The Brisley family's journey to save Eli in the British arena has been inspiring. I want to take this opportunity to say - thank you very much on behalf of all of us for all your efforts. You are my brothers."

Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan Zangauker: "Today we received proof that my Matan and all the men in phase two are in mortal danger! Every second that passes is crucial for his life and the lives of all hostages. Every day anew, they are in chains, under starvation, under unimaginable torture. I don't know how much longer he can endure this. Every day, every moment that I'm not hugging him and hearing his voice, I crack. End the war and bring everyone back. My Matan, mom is on the way. I won't stop until we bring you home. I'll do whatever it takes to save you. We won't give up. We won't give up on you or anyone else."

Rivka Bohbot, wife of Elkana Bohbot: "500 terrible days have passed, and this week, thank God, we received a sign of life - Elkana is alive but suffering in inhuman conditions. Our Elkana is a fighter doing everything to return home, but he can't do it alone. You are his and our last hope. I appeal to the government, as a new immigrant who chose to come to this country - a country established to be a safe home for every Jew: The power is in your hands - show Jewish morality and save Elkana and all the hostages remaining in Gaza. The living and the deceased, everyone deserves to return home."

Yifat Hayman, mother of the late Inbar Hayman: "Inbar was only 27 when she was murdered by Hamas terrorists. After almost 500 days and countless memorial ceremonies, I feel like we are being killed again each time. We have no grave to cry at, to place a candle and flower. The mourning is suspended, I don't have the privilege to cry now, we need our strength to bring back our Inbar and all 72 other hostages. Time is running out for those who are alive. Return the deceased for burial. There will be no recovery until the last hostage returns. We leave no one behind!"