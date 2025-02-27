Security forces arrested 75 wanted terrorists in West Bank operations

During a joint overnight counterterrorism operation in the West Bank, security forces comprised of the IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Israel Police arrested 75 wanted terrorists and confiscated 17 weapons, the military said on Thursday.

Soldiers operated in Al Yamun, arresting four wanted terrorists and confiscating two M-16 rifles. Four other terrorists were arrested in Hebron, and another two M-16 rifles were confiscated.

They also found and confiscated thousands of shekels worth of terror funds in Immatin, near Nabuls

Throughout the past week, security forces conducted operations in Jericho arrested numerous terrorists and questioned them for information on terror activities.

Forces prevented imminent terror attack

Weapons confiscated by the IDF in Jericho, West Bank, February 27, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel Police released footage on Thursday of the moment Israeli security forces prevented an imminent terror attack by armed gunmen who were also in possession of a 100kg explosive meant to harm IDF soldiers in the West Bank.

The announcement was made earlier this week. However, the terror attempt and subsequent arrest were on January 11.

During the operation, forces arrested Ahmad Ali Zakarnah and Tariq Abu Zaid in Nablus while they were en route to carry out an attack. Two loaded M16 rifles, bulletproof vests, face masks, and a large quantity of ammunition were found in their vehicle.

The Shin Bet investigation revealed that the suspects were planning a shooting attack in Huwara and had received a 100 kg explosive device from terrorists affiliated with the Jenin Battalion, intended for use against IDF soldiers in the West Bank.

Earlier this month, the Israeli air force struck a terror cell in a vehicle in Kabatiya as part of its ongoing counterterrorism operation in the West Bank, named Operation Iron Wall.