‘Rehabilitation before bureaucracy’: Israel puts wounded first at global conference

The first international conference on soldier rehabilitation began on Tuesday at Tel Aviv University, placing an emphasis on the Defense Ministry’s need and commitment to provide comprehensive care to wounded security personnel.

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram opened the conference stating, "When Israeli soldiers and commanders go into battle, they have great confidence in the defense establishment and the State of Israel, across the entire chain of casualty care – evacuation, treatment, and rehabilitation,” he said.

"When our young soldiers swear their oath of allegiance, they make a profound commitment, not merely reciting words. Their strength and resolve demand an equally strong rehabilitation system,” Baram added. “The continuum of care for our wounded must maintain consistent quality and integration at every stage – not only during the critical trauma phase, but throughout the lengthy, patient, and costly rehabilitation process."

Baram also noted the importance of teamwork within the rehabilitation department. "While Israel benefits from some of the world's most innovative combat equipment and advanced technological systems, the true foundation of the Israeli defense establishment's strength has always been its exceptional people."

Following the October 7 attacks, the number of wounded soldiers and other security personnel rose to more than 78,000, including 16,000 who had joined only after then. Of those, one in every two wounded receiving treatment has been continually coping with psychological distress.

Of the over 16,000 new cases, approximately 2,900 of them are dealing with both physical and psychological injuries.

“Rehabilitation Before Bureaucracy”

Enacting the “Rehabilitation Before Bureaucracy” allows for additional time for recovery during the year until the medical committee convenes, allowing wounded to receive critical financial support according to their needs, medical treatment, and psychological care needed.

The average annual cost of a war casualty’s treatment package and financial support is approximately 150,000 NIS.

According to Limor Luria, the Defense Ministry’s Deputy Director General and Head of the Rehabilitation Department, investing in further care will only make the program stronger. "The challenge still lies ahead. Thousands of wounded will seek our treatment. The more we invest in their medical and psychological care and economic support today, it will be a win-win for the future - and for a mission of this magnitude, we can only succeed together! Government, NGOs, and the business sector."

The conference brought representatives from over 20 countries, medical and rehabilitation experts from foreign ministries, militaries, and health departments across the globe.

The conference focused on the medical, psychological, familial, and social rehabilitation journey of wounded IDF and security forces personnel and released hostages treated by the IMOD’s Rehabilitation Department.