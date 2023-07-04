In a significant step towards enhancing the service and treatment of disabled IDF veterans, the Rehabilitation Branch of the Defense Ministry has introduced an innovative online medical system, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry.

The launch of this groundbreaking platform is a key component of the "One Soul" reform, aimed at improving the quality of care provided to IDF veterans.

In collaboration with the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization, the Rehabilitation Branch has partnered with PAMI, a leading healthcare company, to offer timely and professional medical consultations in various specialties.

How will it work?

Under the newly launched service, dozens of highly qualified and experienced doctors specializing in orthopedics, dermatology and psychiatry will be available for online consultations.

Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, Israeli soldiers and Israeli veterans and disabled IDF soldiers seen during a march honoring IDF wounded and disabled IDF, in Tel Aviv, November 17, 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Within just five days of scheduling an appointment, disabled IDF veterans can receive comprehensive medical assessments and quality care from the comfort of their own homes.

In the coming months, the service will expand to include additional specialized doctors, such as neurologists and family physicians, further broadening the range of medical expertise available to veterans.

The online consultation process has been designed to be seamless and convenient. Disabled veterans can request appointments with specialized doctors through the personal area on the Rehabilitation Branch's newly developed website or by contacting the branch's dedicated telephone hotline.

By eliminating the need for physical visits to medical facilities, the new service will significantly reduce waiting times and alleviate the burden on IDF veterans, particularly those residing in peripheral areas where access to specialized healthcare is limited.

The Rehabilitation Branch has expressed its commitment to ensuring that disabled IDF veterans receive exceptional care throughout their recovery journey.

The introduction of this advanced digital healthcare platform is viewed as a significant milestone in fulfilling that commitment.

By harnessing the power of technology and collaborating with PAMI, the branch aims to provide prompt, professional, and accessible medical services to veterans, enabling them to focus on their well-being and rehabilitation.

Limor Luria Vice President and head of the Rehabilitation Division at the Ministry of Defense, highlighted the importance of this new service.

"The online service marks another substantial achievement in our ongoing efforts to provide professional, convenient, and simple care for IDF veterans," said Luria. "This platform brings together dozens of specialized experts and significantly reduces waiting times, ensuring comprehensive medical care within a matter of days. We are fully dedicated to enhancing the service and treatment of IDF veterans as part of the 'One Soul' reform, and we will continue to explore innovative solutions that prioritize their well-being."

Attorney Idan Kleinman, Chairman of the IDF Organization for the Disabled, praised the digital medical system for its transformative impact on the rehabilitation process. "This new healthcare system represents a significant leap forward for disability and IDF veterans, aligning with the 'One Soul' reform," said Kliman. "We will persistently work towards the full implementation of this important reform, leaving no stone unturned."

PAMI CEO, Etel Mulko-Philiba, expressed pride in the collaboration with the Rehabilitation Branch and the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization. "We are honored to contribute our unique digital healthcare technology to support the 'One Soul' reform and serve the IDF veterans community," Mulko-Philiba remarked.

'One Soul' reform passes first vote, will proceed to second, third readings

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation under the direction of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the advancement of an amendment to the "One Soul" reform to a second and third reading in the Knesset, according to a Sunday press release from the Defense Ministry.

The “One Soul” reform was initiated in 2021 as a solution to reform the services the Defense Ministry provides IDF veterans suffering from post-war trauma. It was sparked by IDF veteran Itzik Saidian, who suffered post-traumatic stress disorder following his military service and set himself on fire before Israel's Remembrance Day in April 2021 as a way to protest the inadequate treatment IDF soldiers receive.

The amendment, according to the release, will allow for the establishment of a team of experts to recommend unique housing options for IDF veterans suffering from PTSD.