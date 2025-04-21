Bound in chains, covered in blood: Protesters recreate kidnapping scene of Matan Angrest

The family of Matan Angrest, joined by former IDF observers and families of hostages, staged a powerful demonstration this week symbolizing the brutal lynch mob attack that Matan survived during the Hamas-led assault on October 7.

Participants wore makeup and costumes to visually represent the injuries and violence endured by Angrest, who was wounded while defending Israeli civilians at the Nahal Oz outpost.

The event was organized by a group of former IDF observers who have spent months campaigning for the release of their fellow soldiers held captive in Gaza.

''The observers don't leave the soldiers of their base behind''. A display by IDF observers and families of the hostages at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, focused on hostages Daniel Peretz, Itay Chen and Matan Angrest who are still in captivity in in Gaza. (credit: ORNA NAOR)

Taking responsibility

They now say they feel a deep responsibility to advocate not only for their colleagues, but for all hostages and fallen soldiers from the Gaza envelope.

“We owe it to them to keep fighting for their return,” one participant said.