War increases postpartum depression, PTSD in pregnant Israeli women - study

A survey of 862 Israeli women found that over one-third experienced postpartum depression symptoms following the October 7 massacres and during the Israel-Hamas war, according to a study done by a team of Israeli researchers from various fields such as nursing, reproductive psychiatry, women's health promotion, social work, and psychiatry.

There is a clear link between post-traumatic stress disorder and postpartum depression, the study found, with women experiencing PTSD symptoms 2.5 times more likely to suffer from postpartum depression.

The data of the study indicates the need for targeted psychological support for women around childbirth, with an increased requirement during times of security crisis.

The women reported to have suffered additional symptoms beyond depression, with 34% reporting post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSD).

Symptoms included experiencing war-related nightmares, feeling constantly on edge or easily startled, attempting to avoid thoughts related to the war, feeling disconnected from other people, activities, and the environment, and experiencing guilt regarding the war. A newborn baby lying on her mother moments after birth in a delivery room at the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem on June 18, 2011. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/FLASH90)

Additional stress factors were noted in the study, including home eviction, loss of family income, and the potential for physical damage to their homes due to the war.

"The transition to parenthood is sometimes accompanied by mental distress, but many women feel shame or guilt, and avoid asking for help. When society perceives parenthood as the goal of happiness, it is difficult to admit to a difficulty," Vardit Avidan, the coordinator for the Forum for Women Post-Childbirth at WIZO, told local media.

What is postpartum depression?

Almost every woman who gives birth experiences a certain change in mood after giving birth. When these feelings occur within the weeks after giving birth, it is associated with a common phenomenon called postpartum depression, or baby blues.

This is a very common condition, impacting mothers after 75-80% of births. The mother will feel mood swings, nervousness, and irritability, may have difficulty sleeping, as well as fatigue and sensitivity. These symptoms will usually pass gradually in the first weeks after birth, and will not impair the mother's functioning, nor the relationship she will create with the baby.

Postpartum depression occurs in about 10% to 15% of births, and affects the mother's mood, thinking, and functioning. The mother feels severe feelings of sadness, worthlessness, helplessness, and guilt; her thought pattern is characterized by pessimism and hopelessness.

Additionally, mothers may experience an inability to enjoy playing with the baby. They may experience a lack of warm connection, and may not feel the sense of connection and pleasure typical between the baby and the mother.

In rarer cases, about one in a thousand, there is damage to the mother's ability to think clearly, nonsensical thoughts, extreme unrest, unclear thoughts and speech, and extreme insomnia.

These cases are more concerning as they can lead the mother to harm herself or her baby. When this is the case, it is recommended to turn to psychiatric and psychological care as soon as possible. Sometimes, in order to keep the mother safe and stabilize her, she may need to be committed.

WIZO set to host lecture series on postpartum depression, PTSD

WIZO and the Postpartum Women's Forum will host a free online Zoom lecture series as part of Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, on postpartum depression and PTSD around childbirth, between May 4-7.

The sessions will aim to equip attendees with professional information and practical tools for the early detection of depression, as well as how to support family members and create a supportive environment.

Emotional therapist Yasmin Ephraim will lead a session on postpartum depression, called Looking Depression in the Eyes, drawing from her own experience.

"Within a few days after the birth of my second son, I stopped feeling happy. I was not interested in anything. I woke up in the morning with a feeling of emptiness, anxiety, worthlessness. I felt terrible guilt. I did not understand what was happening to me, and the hardest thing was that it was impossible to talk about it," she said.

"I was afraid someone would find out and think I wasn't fit to be a mother," she added.

Two of the researchers behind the study, Dr Renee Bina (Bar-Ilan University) and Dr Samira Alfayumi-Zeadna (Ashkelon College), will also provide a session on the effects of the security situation on pregnant and postpartum women, presenting their findings on depression and PTSD amongst women around childbirth during Operation Iron Sword.

Some women are at higher risk of postpartum depression

No woman is immune to postpartum depression, but there are women who are at higher risk: Women who have suffered from depression prior, especially during pregnancy or after previous births; women who have relatives who suffered from mental health issues in the past; and women whose pregnancies were unwanted or were characterized by many difficulties and high risk.

Furthermore, a lack of family or friends support, relationship issues, feelings of loneliness or lack of belonging, pressure throughout the pregnancy, and trauma in the mother's past heighten the risk.

Team behind the study

The study, which was presented at the International Conference on Women's Mental Health in March 2025, was undertaken by a team of leading researchers from the field of mental health and medicine in Israel.

Those involved include: Dr Samira Alfayumi-Zeadna from the Ashkelon Academic College's Department of Nursing and the Ben-Gurion University's Center for the Promotion and Research of Women's Health, Dr Vered Bar from the Hava Center for Reproductive Psychiatry at Sheba Medical Center, Dr Galit Neufeld Kroszynski from the Beria Association for the Promotion of Women's Health, Dr Inbal Reuveni from the Department of Psychiatry at Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Dr Vered Maugami and Dr Renee Bina from the School of Social Work at Bar-Ilan University.

Maariv Online contributed to this report.