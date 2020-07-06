The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ashkenazi: Annexation not on the agenda today or tomorrow

Peace is not a dirty word, foreign minister says, calling to negotiate.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JULY 6, 2020 09:43
Israel's new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Israel's new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Israel will not extend its sovereignty to parts of the West Bank in the coming days, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Monday.
“It’s not on the agenda for today or tomorrow,” Ashkenazi told Kan Bet.
Asked if sovereignty plans have been called off entirely, Ashkenazi said: “I don’t know, but I can say the Foreign Ministry is preparing diplomatic assessments and the Defense Ministry is preparing security assessments. It has deep ramifications.”
The coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White states that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could have brought sovereignty to a cabinet or Knesset vote on July 1 at the earliest. US President Donald Trump’s plan would allow to Israel to extend its law to 30% of the West Bank, including all settlements and the Jordan Valley. However, it is unclear whether Israel will take the full step described in the “Vision for Peace” or a smaller one, if at all.
July 1 passed with no action, but US Envoy for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz returned to Washington soon after for further discussions on the matter, after which Trump would weigh in. A US source told The Jerusalem Post that a decision would be announced this week.
Ashkenazi said he has spoken to over 30 foreign ministers, mostly from Europe.
“I hear what they say, and I think it’s clear what we’re facing,” in terms of their opposition to sovereignty moves, he said. “We will take it into consideration when we make decisions.”
“I think the government of Israel, led by Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz will make sure to enact a responsible, measured process. We will hear the evaluations and then act,” Ashkenazi stated.
The foreign minister reiterated his support for the Trump plan, saying it “responds to the two things that concern most of the population in Israel, security and maintaining a Jewish majority.”
Ashkenazi said the plan has to include “negotiations with our neighbors,” but he did not mention the Palestinians specifically, and said it will form a “separate entity,” not necessarily a Palestinian state.
“We believe in a process that will bring peace, and that is not a dirty word,” he said. “We don’t want to damage the peace treaties with our neighbors.”
Ashkenazi added that “Blue and White will support anything bringing us towards the goal we believe in, a Jewish state that is democratic and safe.”


Tags Gabi Ashkenazi Annexation Israeli Annexation West Bank Annexation Israel Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ministerial disconnect from Israeli society - Analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Danny Danon Israeli Ambassador to UN Danny Danon: Don’t call it annexation By DANNY DANON
Mitchell Bard Why do Americans think Israelis are stupid? By MITCHELL BARD
Orit Arfa An American prophet in Berlin By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
5 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by