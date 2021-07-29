Azerbaijan opens trade office in Tel Aviv 30 years after forming ties

Thirty years after establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, Azerbaijan inaugurated its Trade and Tourism office in Tel Aviv Thursday.

The move is a preliminary step to the opening of the Azeri Embassy in Israel, the Tourism Ministry said.

Trade between the countries was about $200 million in 2020, excluding oil supplies. Israeli companies are represented in Azerbaijan in a variety of fields, from road construction to telecom and medicine.

“Relations between Israel and Azerbaijan are of a strategic nature and are based on trust and mutual respect,” said Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov . “Over the past three decades we have witnessed many breakthroughs in relations between the two countries, but the opening of the official Trade and Tourism Representation is another historic event.”

“I would like to congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on this important decision that will further strengthen the partnership between the two countries,” Razvozov continued. “It will definitely serve as an address for Israeli entrepreneurs in fields like energy, medicine, water treatment, agriculture and investments.”

Azerbaijan Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov called on Israeli businessmen to take advantage of the beneficial business atmosphere in Azerbaijan created to facilitate mutual investments and transactions.