Bar-Ilan University was hacked on Sunday, though classes are expected to continue as usual.

According to the administration, "A limited number of portions of the computer network for research of Bar-Ilan University experienced a cyber event. The administration of the university is handling the issue along with both internal and external cyber experts as well as with support from the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD)."

"From what we know so far, the event is a narrow one. Work and classes at the university are continuing as usual," added Bar-Ilan.

Former INCD deputy chief and Code Blue cyber company founder Rafael Franco said, "the attack on Bar-Ilan University was only a matter of time. Educational institutions in Israel do not take sufficient steps to prevent these situations."

Franco said he expected regulators to be more on top of these educational institutions "and to issue public warnings when there are such vulnerabilities."

Next, he said that the nature of the ransomware requests involved in the current hack "do not conform with known criminal organizations and so it is possible that this is only a diversion in which the real attack is a broader one by a nation state."

Israel has been regularly engaging with Iran in cyber warfare, but Hezbollah, Hamas and others also have cyber capabilities which could interfere with the functioning of websites.