Bat Yam man arrested for allegedly tying up, burning dog to death

The dead body of a Malinois dog was discovered at the Komemiyut interchange, with police getting suspicious after noticing its legs and mouth were seemingly tied with adhesive.

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 27, 2021 10:09
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Warning: This article contains a graphic image some may find disturbing.
A Bat Yam resident was arrested Friday morning for allegedly forcibly binding his dog's feet together and mouth shut and then burning him to death.
Reports first emerged Thursday of a fire near the Komemiyut interchange. There, the dead body of a Malinois dog was discovered, with police getting suspicious after noticing its legs and mouth were seemingly tied with adhesive.
By scanning the dog's chip, police were able to track down his owner, a Bat Yam resident in his 30s who wasn't at his home until Friday morning.
The suspect will be brought before the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court for a hearing on extending his detention in police custody.
The dead Malinois dog suspected of having been burnt and tied up by his owner is seen being found by police, on August 26, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) The dead Malinois dog suspected of having been burnt and tied up by his owner is seen being found by police, on August 26, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
"It's hard to believe that such monsters live among us, sadistic people who roam free and cruelly abuse the helpless," Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty (SPCA) Israel spokesman Gadi Vitner said in a statement.
This is not the first high-profile animal abuse case to come out of Bat Yam.
In October 2020, videos circulated online of Alan Morrison abusing his dog, Taylor, and threatening his ex-girlfriend. This sparked outcry over Israeli social media, and an angry mob of 200 people swarmed his residence. 
Local police officers were called to the scene, and had to essentially "smuggle" Morrison out of his own apartment through a window. This was due to the presence of the angry mob, which furiously demanded justice and attempted to physically break into the residence, sparking fears of a potential public lynching.
The incident raised public awareness about animal abuse in Israel, and prompted many politicians to speak out against it. However, animal abuse remains a problem in the country, due to a significant lack of punishment.
According to the SPCA Israel, education programs from a young age could significantly help prevent these incidents. However, these programs do not exist in Israel.
The SPCA Israel urges Israelis to report any suspected animal abuse to the police or to their hotline at *4553.


