Body of missing 14-year-old Yehuda Bilog found in Ashdod

"I was hoping for a miracle, but unfortunately today he was spotted without any signs of life and after medical examinations we have nothing left but to determine his death."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, ALON BEN-DAVID/MAARIV  
JUNE 5, 2020 17:13
Rescue forces searching for 14-year-old Yehuda Bilog who went missing at the sea in Ashdod, June 4, 2020. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Rescue forces searching for 14-year-old Yehuda Bilog who went missing at the sea in Ashdod, June 4, 2020.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
The body of 14-year-old Yehuda Bilog was found on a beach in Ashdod on Friday afternoon, according to the Israel Police Foreign Spokesperson's Office.
"When we arrived at the beach, we saw the boy lying near the waterline unconscious after civilians pulled him out of the water," said Magen David Adom (MDA) medic Oriel Asulin said. It's a difficult tragedy. I was hoping for a miracle, but unfortunately today he was spotted without any signs of life and after medical examinations we have nothing left but to determine his death."
On Wednesday, Bilog and three friends went swimming at Hakshatot Beach in Ashdod, when they unknowingly began swimming against the current. 
Shay Avishar, a surfer, was running along Hakshatot Beach when he saw the group of teenagers in distress in the water. He borrowed a surfboard and was able to rescue two girls and a boy who were on the verge of drowning, but he was unable to save Bilog, despite searching for about 40 minutes before police arrived.
Speaking to News 13 on Thursday evening, the three rescued teenagers implored the public not to enter the water without a lifeguard present.
Bilog's parents reportedly refused to leave the beach until their son was found.
Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.


