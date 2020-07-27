The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Beersheba man in isolation arrested for threatening suicide, held in car

Police had received word that the man, who was in isolation after coming in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, was threatening blow up gas-filled balloons in his apartment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 27, 2020 00:48
Israel Police vehicle (Illustrative) (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police vehicle (Illustrative)
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A Beersheba man in isolation for coronavirus exposure was arrested after threatening to commit suicide on Friday, and claims to have been held in a police car for hours near the police station, ynet reported.
Police had received word that the man, who was in isolation after coming in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, was threatening to commit suicide by blowing up gas-filled balloons in his apartment, which would destroy the entire building. Police stated that the threats were posted on Facebook, where he stated that he had two gas-filled balloons that he would blow up.
According to police transcripts viewed by ynet, this was the fourth time this man had made such a threat, leaving law enforcement no choice but to take him into custody, after they had evacuated the building and cut off its electricity and gas.
He was briefly taken into the hospital, and was then left in the car due to issues with his health and the risk of coronavirus. The police claimed that they took care of his needs during this time, including providing food.
He is currently being charged with making threats, reckless use of flammable material and violating public safety, the Israeli news outlet reported.
The man apologized and said he made the threats after drinking alcohol, and due to his poor mental health and a lack of treatment.
The case was handed over to the Beersheba Magistrate's Court, who released him into house arrest.
The man's attorney criticized the police for keeping him in a car due to his medical condition.
"On Friday at 8:30 p.m., he was arrested, and only on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. was he transferred to solitary confinement in prison," his attorney said, according to ynet. "He was held handcuffed to his feet in the car until he was transferred to [the prison]."
The attorney added that the man was sick with heart issues and pneumonia, and used an oxygen-filled balloon to breathe.
While he was confined in the car, the attorney claimed the man's balloon ran out of oxygen, but did not receive a new one until he was transferred to the prison the next day.
The attorney claimed that this was a significant infringement of his client's rights, regardless of the extenuating circumstances.
"The police's claim that he was provided with food and taken to the bathroom is no easy explanation, because once a person is in police custody, it is in any case their sole responsibility and duty to provide him with food and access to the bathroom."
The case shines a spotlight on the question of how police should handle arresting individuals in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic in a way that does not infringe upon their human rights.


Tags beersheba police Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amir Ohana needs to serve the people, not the government's interests By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova The Middle East rediscovers the Jews - opinion By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Eric Mandel Editorialized news reporting is worse now than the Bari Weiss controversy By ERIC R. MANDEL
Jimmy Bitton In fight for Zionism Jewish education is needed now more than ever By JIMMY BITTON
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by