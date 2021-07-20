The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ben & Jerry's announced their boycott - how have shop owners responded?

Shop owners and customers react to Ben & Jerry’s intended withdrawal of sales in Israeli settlements.

By JORDAN PIKE  
JULY 20, 2021 18:34
A man holds a small cup of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A man holds a small cup of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
On July 19th, Ben & Jerry’s, the iconic Vermont-based ice cream chain, announced they would stop selling their ice cream in east Jerusalem and Israeli settlements in the West Bank. 
The decision has prompted strong reactions from both ends of the political spectrum – and from the general public, with grocery shop owners and customers alike reacting to the decision. 
Uri, an employee at Minimarket Red, explained that “it’s a problem because Ben & Jerry are Jewish. But I’m not going to take (the ice cream) and throw it in the garbage. The whole thing is not good”. 
Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the global ice cream chain founders, are both Jewish. Cohen and Greenfield were both raised in Merrick, Long Island, and both founder’s parent’s identity as Jewish. 
They both attended Hebrew school growing up and had their B’Nai Mitzvah at the Reform Congregation of Merrick. 
Maayan, a local shop customer in Jerusalem stated that “I live in a settlement. I know all about the Israeli factory. The whole thing isn’t clear. Maybe I’ll still buy it”. 
Maayan is referring to the Ben & Jerry’s factory in Southern Israel, which employs hundreds of Israelis. 
Located in Be’er Tuviya, the factory is almost identical to the US one with the exception that it follows Kosher regulations. 
Rami, the owner of the store Ramy’s Corner, explained that “I don't like it. If someone doesn't like Israel, we don’t need them. We give them money, but they don’t give us money”.
Eytan, a Jerusalem local explained that “It’s not surprising that these big companies are against settlements. but it doesn't affect me so much. I don’t like (the decision), but what can you do”.
When pressed on whether he’ll continue buying Ben & Jerry’s, he smiled and laughingly explained “Ya. I like it”. 
Dorit, another customer explains that “I think it's wrong because it's going to cause chaos in Israel. They're connected to Unilever and they’re delivering so many products here. I won’t keep buying Ben & Jerrys”. 
Dorit’s comment reveals a larger conflict between Unilever and the Ben & Jerry’s board. 
The statement released by Unilever stated their commitment to continue selling in Israel. However, this went against the wishes of Ben & Jerry’s, according to a recent article from NBC. 
Yair Lapid called the decision “antisemitic”, and Naftali Bennett described the decision as “morally wrong”. 
In the US, J Street president Jeremy Ben-Ami called the decision “a principled and rational distinction between commercial transactions in the State of Israel & those in the territory it occupies”.
Jewish Voice for Peace, a left-wing US organization wrote on their Instagram: “@benandjerrys’ decision to end sales on occupied Palestinian land in the West Bank is a testament to the power of BDS organizing and growing public support for Palestinian freedom”. 
Meanwhile, Anuradha Mittal, chairman of the Ben & Jerry’s board, spoke of Unilever’s decision: ”They are trying to destroy the soul of the company. We want this company to be led by values and not be dictated by the parent company."


Tags Jerusalem Settlements bds boycott Ben & Jerry's
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Arab parties' involvement in Negev is welcome change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by