Ben & Jerry's announced their boycott - how have shop owners responded?

On July 19th, Ben & Jerry’s, the iconic Vermont-based ice cream chain, announced they would stop selling their ice cream in east Jerusalem and Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
The decision has prompted strong reactions from both ends of the political spectrum – and from the general public, with grocery shop owners and customers alike reacting to the decision.
Uri, an employee at Minimarket Red, explained that “it’s a problem because Ben & Jerry are Jewish. But I’m not going to take (the ice cream) and throw it in the garbage. The whole thing is not good”.
Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the global ice cream chain founders, are both Jewish. Cohen and Greenfield were both raised in Merrick, Long Island, and both founder’s parent’s identity as Jewish.
They both attended Hebrew school growing up and had their B’Nai Mitzvah at the Reform Congregation of Merrick.
Maayan, a local shop customer in Jerusalem stated that “I live in a settlement. I know all about the Israeli factory. The whole thing isn’t clear. Maybe I’ll still buy it”.
Maayan is referring to the Ben & Jerry’s factory in Southern Israel, which employs hundreds of Israelis.
Located in Be’er Tuviya, the factory is almost identical to the US one with the exception that it follows Kosher regulations.
Rami, the owner of the store Ramy’s Corner, explained that “I don't like it. If someone doesn't like Israel, we don’t need them. We give them money, but they don’t give us money”.
Eytan, a Jerusalem local explained that “It’s not surprising that these big companies are against settlements. but it doesn't affect me so much. I don’t like (the decision), but what can you do”.
When pressed on whether he’ll continue buying Ben & Jerry’s, he smiled and laughingly explained “Ya. I like it”.
Dorit, another customer explains that “I think it's wrong because it's going to cause chaos in Israel. They're connected to Unilever and they’re delivering so many products here. I won’t keep buying Ben & Jerrys”.
Dorit’s comment reveals a larger conflict between Unilever and the Ben & Jerry’s board.
The statement released by Unilever stated their commitment to continue selling in Israel. However, this went against the wishes of Ben & Jerry’s, according to a recent article from NBC.
Yair Lapid called the decision “antisemitic”, and Naftali Bennett described the decision as “morally wrong”.
In the US, J Street president Jeremy Ben-Ami called the decision “a principled and rational distinction between commercial transactions in the State of Israel & those in the territory it occupies”.Ben & Jerry’s decision represents shameful surrender to antisemitism, to BDS and to all that is wrong with the anti-Israel and anti-Jewish discourse.— יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) July 19, 2021
We will not be silent.
Jewish Voice for Peace, a left-wing US organization wrote on their Instagram: “@benandjerrys’ decision to end sales on occupied Palestinian land in the West Bank is a testament to the power of BDS organizing and growing public support for Palestinian freedom”.
Meanwhile, Anuradha Mittal, chairman of the Ben & Jerry’s board, spoke of Unilever’s decision: ”They are trying to destroy the soul of the company. We want this company to be led by values and not be dictated by the parent company."