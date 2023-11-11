Netanyahu: 'Hamas lost control of northern Gaza, PA can't run the Strip'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday evening at a press conference in Tel Aviv that the Hamas terrorist group has lost all control of the northern Gaza Strip.

"First of all, I would like to hug the families of the martyrs to whom more martyrs were added yesterday - the heroes of Israel. Our hearts are with the families," the prime minister said. "I say here to all the families of our loved ones who fell in the difficult war - we are doing everything to be worthy of their sacrifice and heroism. We will not stop until the mission is completed."

"There is no substitute for victory. We will eliminate Hamas and save our hostages," Netanyahu added. "The IDF has completed the encirclement of Gaza City. They are on the outskirts of Shifa Hospital and have killed a lot of terrorists.

"Hamas has lost control in the north of the Gaza Strip," he continued. "They have no safe place to hide. Until the last of the terrorists, all of Hamas, are dead." National Unity Party Leader Benny Gantz speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv on the current Israel-Hamas war November 11, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Netanyahu was also joined by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz.

Addressing the war in Israel's north, the prime minister said "We are also prepared on the northern front, we are operating there under fire from the air and ground. I warned Hezbollah, do not make the mistake of entering the war, your entry into the war will undermine the fate of Lebanon. We are also fighting on other fronts, Every day we act against terrorism in the Red Sea, in Syria, and in any area that is required."

No possibility of the PA controlling Gaza

Netanyahu also ruled out the possibility of the Palestinian Authority (PA) controlling Gaza, saying "There will not be a civil authority there that educates their children to hate Israel, to kill Israelis, or to eliminate Israel. There cannot be an authority there that pays the families of murderers. There cannot be an authority who didn't condemn the massacre. There will have to be something else, but in any case our security control. I stand by it and don't intend to give up."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich thanked Netanyahu for the "clear statements on the PA not controlling Gaza. Following the cabinet's decision in the discussion, I demanded the PA's funds be frozen. The PA is a body that supports and encourages terrorism and we will never again abandon the security of our citizens to the hands of our enemies. It is good that these words are said in a clear voice by the prime minister of Israel."

The hostages' dilemma

Netanyahu returned to the topic of the hostages and said he heard "all kinds of publications from unauthorized sources - the return of our abductees is a major goal of the war, this goal is at the top of my agenda and that of my friends here, I hold discussions for this every day in the war cabinet.

"When I meet with the representatives of the families, I feel their pain, the nightmare, and I tell them - 'We will do everything to return them.' Regarding the abductees, the directive is clear, there will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages. There are international contacts for their release, which is carried out by Mossad with the assistance of Maj.-Gen. Nitzan Alon, and when we have something to say, concrete things, we will inform the families."

Netanyahu then moved on the the leaders of Arab countries, saying: "Leaders who care about the future of the Middle East, I say one thing - you must stand up against Hamas. In its 16 years of tyranny, Hamas brought disaster to Gaza and brought blood and poverty to the residents of the Gaza Strip. Hamas is an integral part of the terrorist axis. The axis of terror and evil that endangers the entire world and the entire Arab world, I am convinced that many Arab leaders understand this," he added.

"At the beginning of the war, we worked to mobilize the support of the United States. I appreciate Biden's support, I appreciate the arrival of the two aircraft carriers with an auxiliary fleet. I also appreciate the broad moral support of the American people, in interviews with the American media I talk about the atrocities committed by Hamas and I make it clear that everyone has free people in free countries who have a moral obligation to support Israel," he noted.

"I call for the return of our hostages and firm opposition to a ceasefire that does not include the return of our hostages, Americans - you too must rally to our goals, the elimination of Hamas, which is also your goal. The majority of the American public supports us," he said.

"Disagreements arise from time to time, it happens because in some countries there are minorities who put pressure on their leaders. I tell them, 'Don't give in to the pressure, our war is also your war and in this war, we must win. For our sake, but also your sake,'" Netanyahu continued. "No amount of international pressure will change our belief in the rightness of our way and our right to defend ourselves.

"As for the talk of 'the day after,' that day will only be after the elimination of Hamas. Gaza will not pose a threat to the State of Israel. To ensure this, as long as necessary, the IDF will continue to control the Gaza Strip in order to prevent terrorism. The October 7 massacre proved that wherever Israel does not control security, terrorism strikes us - therefore I will not agree to give up security control under any circumstances. If you want peace, you have to eliminate Hamas."

Officials in Gantz's office clarified ahead of his statement this evening that "the statement is important for Gantz, first of all, to present a united front in the face of pressure, in the face of the reports of a prisoner deal, and the effects on Israeli society. This is exactly one month before Gantz and the National Unity Party entered the emergency government."

Sources added that Gantz will also address the issue of the hostages and will ensure that the political axis is also taken care of, but will call on the public not to pay attention to rumors designed to create psychological pressure. Gantz is expected to address the international community and the summit in Riyadh, and what the countries of the region should and can do in Gaza. The National Unity Party leader will emphasize the importance of the resilience of Israeli society at this time, and that he sees the importance of maintaining this resilience.

Gantz later said "It's important for us to stand here so that the whole world knows that Israeli society is united and strong. That the State of Israel is facing bravery, determination, and wisdom. That we will face everything, together. That our only consideration is victory and the good for the State of Israel. We are committed to investing all the national resources to win, to return the hostages home, and to maintain the resilience of society."

Defense Minister Gallant said "Hezbollah is playing with fire. Our forces are prepared for any mission. The Air Force is turning its prows towards the north. The citizens of Lebanon should know that if Nasrallah makes a mistake, the fate of Beirut may be like the fate of Gaza."